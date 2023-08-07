Dreamday Launches First Pro-Bono Holiday PR Accelerator Program

Applications are now open for mission-driven small businesses to be supported by the first-of-its-kind Performance PR agency

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamday , the first-of-its-kind and award-winning Performance PR agency representing coveted DTC-first brands, is honored to announce the launch of its first Holiday Client Accelerator Program today. With a focus on Holiday Gift Guide placement, this four-month pro-bono program aims to amplify awareness and generate sales for one incredible mission-driven brand that otherwise may not have the resources to work with Dreamday's Team.

Dreamday (PRNewswire)

Dreamday's Holiday Accelerator Program aims to amplify awareness & generate sales for one mission-driven brand.

"Each year, we see first-hand the tremendous impact our PR efforts have on helping our clients drive increased awareness, traffic, and revenue through the holiday season. As a female-founded and female-led small business, we are excited for the opportunity to give back and help other emerging brands grow their business and product awareness during the holiday season," stated Lauren Spoto Sprung, Chief of Staff at Dreamday.

Dreamday's Holiday Client Accelerator Program is open to brands who meet the following qualifications:

Based in the United States and has a shoppable online website

Annual revenue below $2M per year

Clear vision and mission

Falls within food & beverage, beauty, home, lifestyle, wellness, fashion categories

Open and able to send product samples to media

Applications are now open at Dreamday.la/accelerator and will close on August 16th. The winner will be selected on August 21st and the program will begin on August 28th, 2023, concluding on January 8th, 2024.

About Dreamday

Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is trailblazing a new category of "Performance PR" by combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive measurable, data-driven results. Most brands hire two separate agencies: one for affiliate marketing and one PR that often compete with each other for press, relationships, and results. Dreamday takes a synergistic approach to drive the highest quality and quantity of press and attributable revenue for clients. Dreamday has put cult-favorite brands like Our Place, Brightland, Fly By Jing, Girlfriend Collective, Kitsch, and Harper Wilde on the map, and continues to help clients grow and thrive. Learn more about Dreamday at dreamday.la and Dreamday's Holiday Accelerator program at dreamday.la/accelerator .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dreamday