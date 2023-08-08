Premise Health Appoints Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Growth

Organization adds new leaders to accelerate growth among high-priority markets

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the largest direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, announced the addition of two key executives to its already-tenured leadership team. Ben Miller joined the organization as the company's chief revenue officer (CRO), and Derek Brochu has been named executive vice president of growth and development.

(PRNewsfoto/Premise Health) (PRNewswire)

Premise Health announced the addition of a chief revenue officer and EVP of growth.

Miller joins Premise with more than 20 years of health care sales experience. In his role as CRO, he is responsible for business development for new logo growth, sales strategies, and sales operations and CRM functions. Miller most recently served as vice president of marketing, sales, and business development for Kaiser Permanente Foundation Health Plan of Colorado, and his career includes more than 15 years in sales leadership positions at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Brochu, who worked with Premise extensively during his time at OMERS Private Equity, will oversee enterprise strategy, enterprise product, strategic customer advisory, strategic partnerships, and corporate development in his role as EVP of growth and development. As a director at OMERS, Brochu served in a strategic role in the organization's acquisition of Premise in 2018. In addition, he played a large role in executing and managing private equity investments across North America.

"There is more opportunity than ever before in our industry, as large organizations come to terms with unsustainable healthcare cost increases for the foreseeable future, and Ben and Derek are uniquely qualified to lead these efforts," said Stu Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Premise Health. "Their combined extensive experience, familiarity with Premise, and deep understanding of our growth potential will help Premise maintain its position as a market leader. And, very importantly, they embrace our values and fit perfectly with our culture at Premise."

Miller received his degree from the University of Cincinnati and attended the Harvard University's Executive Leadership Program. He is the current president and board chair for the Denver chapter of the American Heart Association and serves as board member for the Jefferson County School Board Foundation and Denver Chamber of Commerce's Economic Development Council. Brochu studied business administration at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario. He serves as a board member for Gastro Health and CBI Health.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across hundreds of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

Media Contact:

Valerie Somerville

(615) 727-4104

Valerie.Somerville@premisehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premise Health