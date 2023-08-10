Hyundai Motor Radically Transforms All-New SANTA FE SUV to Offer Larger, Class-leading Interior Space and Tailgate Opening

Under the concept 'Open for More,' the all-new SANTA FE proposes to expand everyday experiences by connecting both city and nature, inside and outside

To commemorate SANTA FE's heritage, the region of Santa Fe in New Mexico was chosen as the backdrop for the World Premiere film

Longer wheelbase offers enhanced third-row seating and the roomiest interior space and tailgate opening in its class, providing a terrace-like space

Fifth-generation SANTA FE is packed with premium comfort and convenience features, several of which are either world's first, first-in-class or class-leading

Premium features include Relaxation Seat with Leg Rest, UV-C Sterilization Tray, dual wireless charging system for smartphones, Panoramic Curved Display and more

SANTA FE's digital world premiere here (https://youtu.be/74mCRZl1YPI) Watch the all-newdigital world premiere

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's all-new SANTA FE SUV debuted today through a digital world premiere with an 'Open for More' concept that conveys the model's radical transformation centered on its new wide tailgate.

The all-new SANTA FE_Exterior (PRNewswire)

Exterior design: Bold SUV's powerful presence reflects a growing outdoor lifestyle trend

The new model's efficient, boxy shape and long wheelbase help convey a powerful presence while the strong yet delicately crafted external design is well-suited to both urban and nature-focused settings.

Interior design: Horizontal and vertical design elements neatly convey a solid SUV character

SANTA FE's all-new interior contrasts with the exterior by emphasizing horizontal and vertical design elements and matching the tone and mood of the exterior.

Practical body profile facilitates urban and outdoor activities

The all-new SANTA FE provides class-leading cargo capacity and a spacious tailgate opening[1], which is great for urban lifestyles and impresses in outdoor use, offering plenty of room for everything from sports equipment to camping gear.

Premium features enhance comfort and convenience in the city or outdoors

To enhance the user experience, the all-new SANTA FE is packed with premium comfort and convenience features, several of which are either the world's first, first-in-class, or class-leading.

Proactive driver assistance and safety features provide the confidence to drive confidently

The all-new SANTA FE is well-equipped with a host of driving assistance and safety features that reduce user involvement and provide a comfortable, confident driving experience whether simply commuting or on a weekend adventure.

[1] Cargo capacity/opening width: 725 l / 1,275 mm (+91 l / +145 mm over than previous SANTA FE model)

The all-new SANTA FE_Exterior (PRNewswire)

The all-new SANTA FE_Interior (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company