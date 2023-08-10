Janam's Intelligent SIM Card Solution Delivers Best-in-Class Cellular Connectivity

JanamConnect helps businesses save time, money and resources by connecting all their Janam devices on one cellular platform

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janam Technologies (part of HID), a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today introduced JanamConnect, a multi-carrier, intelligent SIM card solution for its cellular-capable rugged mobile computers. JanamConnect provides seamless access to the world's best-performing cellular networks, regardless of location, to enterprise customers in retail, healthcare, warehousing, manufacturing, logistics, government, public safety, sports and live entertainment markets.

Janam Technologies LLC (PRNewswire)

JanamConnect delivers resilient and secure cellular data coverage that is carrier-agnostic and without restrictions. Intelligent carrier switching enables Janam's cellular-capable rugged mobile computers to automatically connect to the strongest available carrier signal from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and more than 600 other leading network providers around the world. If a connection fails, auto-failover ensures the Janam device will connect to the next-available carrier to deliver the highest levels of network reliability.

KEY FACTS

Deploying devices across different geographical regions is traditionally expensive and complex – requiring businesses to work with multiple cellular service providers to ensure reliable, uninterrupted wireless connectivity. With JanamConnect, businesses of all types and sizes can connect, manage and integrate all their Janam devices seamlessly on a single cellular data platform.

Pre-negotiated rates and free-of-charge roaming eliminate unexpected costs and provide JanamConnect customers with the industry's most competitive pricing.

JanamConnect reduces administrative burden by allowing organizations to easily manage a fleet of Janam devices, carrier services, contracts and monthly spend in a single system.

With Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), JanamConnect prevents the spread of spyware, malware and viruses and allows IT managers to decide which applications or services can be accessed by each mobile worker.

JanamConnect is available in 500MB, 1GB and 2GB monthly data plans. For added flexibility and cost savings, unused data from one device can be redistributed to other devices on the same JanamConnect plan, preventing individual devices from exceeding their data limits and reducing overage charges.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"Janam is committed to helping businesses get the most from their technology spend. With JanamConnect, Janam eliminates the challenges organizations often encounter when deploying and managing a fleet of cellular-enabled mobile devices while unlocking new levels of efficiency, unmatched flexibility and superior wireless connectivity."

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

Learn more about Janam: www.janam.com

Learn more about JanamConnect: www.janam.com/products/janamconnect

Follow Janam on Facebook: www.facebook.com/janamtechnologies

Follow Janam on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/janam-technologies

About Janam

Janam Technologies, now part of HID, is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Janam Technologies LLC