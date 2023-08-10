Sathgen Therapeutics completes dosing of the first two cohorts of healthy volunteers with MSP008-22, a novel anti-viral drug

Sathgen Therapeutics completes dosing of the first two cohorts of healthy volunteers with MSP008-22, a novel anti-viral drug

MSP008-22 is a new drug candidate that shows excellent efficacy against various viruses during preclinical development

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sathgen Therapeutics, a division of the leading chemicals conglomerate in India – Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), announced that they completed the dosing of the first two healthy volunteer cohorts in a Phase 1 clinical trial for MSP008-22, their new chemical entity (NCE). The clinical trial program is managed by Clinexel Life Sciences, a renowned clinical research organization in the pharmaceutical sector.

Sathgen is a clinical-stage novel therapeutics venture focused on bringing therapies for difficult-to-treat diseases like viral infections. Their lead molecule, MSP008-22, has widespread anti-viral potential due to its ability to inhibit both viral entry and replication. Developed under the leadership of Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director, GBL; CSO, Sathgen Therapeutics, this NCE has demonstrated exceptional efficacy and safety against COVID-19 in preclinical development.

Professor Sendurai Mani, Associate Director, Legorreta Cancer Center, Brown University; Co-Founder, Sathgen Therapeutics, stated, "Viral diseases with the ability to lead to pandemics have limited treatment options. MSP008-22 has the promise to address the huge unmet need for treating numerous diseases caused by viruses."

Mr. Samir Somaiya, Chairman and MD, GBL; Co-Founder, Sathgen Therapeutics, highlighted the company's commitment to research and its goal in discovering therapies for difficult-to-treat diseases. He expressed, "The MSP008-22 clinical trial will mark an important milestone in our efforts to help patients with viral diseases."

Professor Prashant S. Kharkar, Institute of Chemical Technology, and Consultant, Sathgen Therapeutics, said "MSP008-22 is a promising drug candidate with great potential to combat viral infections and associated pandemics. Its excellent efficacy and safety profile make us highly enthusiastic about its prospects."

Dr. Deepa Arora, CEO of Clinexel, emphasized, "Successful completion of the first two cohorts of this study (NCT05532293) in healthy volunteers without any serious adverse events indicates the safe profile of MSP008-22. We are working to bring drugs that combat deadly viruses."

Sathgen Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing new medicines for diseases with unmet needs. In addition to viral infections, Sathgen remains committed to advancing cancer therapeutics with their lead molecule, MSP008-22, moving to phase 1b clinical trials for anti-cancer efficacy. For more information, visit the website at https://sathgentherapeutics.com.

For collaboration or investment opportunities, please contact Sathgen Therapeutics at BD@sathgentherapeutics.com or Investor.Relations@sathgentherapeutics.com. For additional information, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157753/Sathgen_Therpeutics_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Sathgen Therapeutics