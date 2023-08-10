Vintage Motorcycles and Cars Up for Auction on HiBid Following Banner Week

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,500 auctions were held through HiBid.com last week, generating sales of over $30.3 million in gross merchandise value and $58.3 million total hammer value. Hundreds of timed and live auctions are happening this week, including numerous live auctions featuring classic and recent-model motorcycles, antique bicycles, collector vehicles and sports cars, boats, and small trailers. Standout lots include a 1977 Harley Davidson Electra Glide "Shovel Head," a 1947 Indian Chief motorcycle, a 1970 Triumph GT6+, a one-of-a-kind 1949 International school bus/Volkswagen conversion, and a 1949 Plymouth Woody.

July 31-August 6, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $30.3+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $58.3+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 660,667

Timed Auctions: 1,415

Live Auctions: 95

Bids Placed: 3.4+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

AMCA Bulli Motorcycle Auction 2023

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding open)

Date: August 12, 2023

Seller: Manshed Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Leonard Peverieri Collector Car Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding open)

Date: August 12, 2023

Seller: Downs Auction Service

View Auction Catalog

Gradert Estate Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding open)

Date: August 12, 2023

Seller: Rediger Auction Service

View Auction Catalog

