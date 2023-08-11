Leading children's apparel retailer and global pop superstars Jonas Brothers come together to kick-off voting phase of Best School Day Ever Contest and champion a day of giving back

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced that on August 10th, together with talented partners and global pop superstars, Jonas Brothers, hosted hundreds of children and their families to an afternoon of celebrating back-to-school fashion, giving back to communities in need, engaging in interactive kid-friendly activities, as well as a performance of a special set by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. Supporting the Company's mission in giving back to children and empowering them to reach their full potential through continued education, The Children's Place has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by providing much-needed resources and monetary contributions to the organization.

The Children’s Place and Jonas Brothers Announce Top 10 Finalists for Best School Day Ever Contest & Host Hundreds of Children to an Afternoon of Fashion, Philanthropy and a Special Performance (PRNewswire)

The Children's Place and Jonas Brothers launched their Best School Day Ever Contest earlier this season, which encouraged parents with children in grades K-8, who are enrolled in non-tuition-based schools, to nominate their child's school for a chance to win $100,000 toward the improvement of their school. The finalists entered by submitting a written explanation of the improvements the school needs and how the grand prize will impact the current and future students at the school. After receiving thousands of responses across the country, The Children's Place has narrowed it down to 10 finalists, of which, one lucky finalist's nominated school will win the grand prize of $100,000.

The following 10 finalists were selected for having the highest-scoring submissions based on the meaningful explanations of their nomination, among other scoring criteria:

Lauren J. of Russell Springs, KY nominated Salem Elementary School

Marissa L. of Wall, NJ nominated Allenwood Elementary School

Marlyne H. of Grand Prairie, TX nominated Garner Fine Arts Academy

Samantha M. of Fredericksburg, VA nominated Salem Elementary School

Jennifer S. of St. Ann, VA nominated Buder Elementary School

Courtney N. of Philadelphia, PA nominated Joseph Greenberg School

Neha B. of Laurel, MD nominated Bond Mill Elementary School

Shayla D. of Brooklyn, NY nominated Beginning with Children School #2

Denisha O. of Cottonwood, AZ nominated Mountain View Preparatory School

Amy A. of St. George, UT nominated Little Valley Elementary School

On Thursday, August 10th, New Jersey-based, The Children's Place, and New Jersey-born superstars, Jonas Brothers, kicked off the voting phase of the Company's Best School Day Ever Contest by announcing the top 10 finalists who attended the exclusive event. They encouraged all event attendees and the public to vote for which school they believe should win the grand prize. The Children's Place will also be giving away a $500 pre-paid card every hour of every day, now through August 31st, totaling to over 500 random, computer-generated winners, with a cumulative value of over $250,000. Once an eligible individual casts their vote, they will receive one (1) chance to win a $500 pre-paid card. Votes can be submitted through The Children's Place mobile app or on The Children's Place website, where official contest rules and the brands' back-to-school product collections can be purchased.

The event also featured a children's fashion show featuring the Brand's latest back-to-school styles, including expressive and empowering t-shirts, fun backpacks, colorful polos, on-trend denim, stylish dresses, footwear and more. The crowd was also treated to a live performance by Jonas Brothers. The multi-talented family of musicians, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and "Girl Dads" performed three of their hit songs, including Celebrate!, Waffle House, and Leave Before You Love Me. Additionally, the event was filled with kid-friendly activities, such as a customization station where children heat pressed patches on the Brands' gifted-backpacks, an area where children stocked up on school supplies, an interactive photobooth which turned into a wall mural, a fun balloon artist, basketball pop-a-shots, and a book corner filled with thousands of books donated by long-standing partner, ThriftBooks, a leading independent online seller of new and used books.

"The Children's Place is committed to giving back, and moreover, we understand the importance of access to education and supporting key moments that will shape children's lives. We are proud to show our support and be able to make such a positive impact on so many children through our Best School Day Ever Contest and the $100,000 grand prize, in partnership with Jonas Brothers. After receiving thousands of responses, we couldn't be more excited to announce our top 10 finalists, getting us one step closer to awarding the grand prize of $100,000 to a school that so very much needs the support," said Maegan Markee, Brand President of The Children's Place. "Kevin, Joe, and Nick are not only incredible performers, but also amazing fathers and philanthropists. They embody the creative, energetic, and feel-good spirit we hope to instill in every child. We are very excited to work with Kevin, Joe, and Nick in giving back to our future leaders of tomorrow."

Kevin Jonas stated, "The back-to-school season marks such an important time in a child's life that brings new learnings, friendships, and memories that will last a lifetime. We are so thankful to The Children's Place for providing us with the opportunity to be a part of this amazing nation-wide giveback campaign. We've been honored to join them in the Best School Day Ever contest and their contribution of $100,000 to a school who really needs it!"

Nick Jonas commented, "It is incredibly important to align with likeminded organizations that are dedicated to giving back and making a positive impact on children. This campaign with The Children's Place is exactly that... we were so excited to meet our top 10 finalists!"

Joe Jonas said, "The Children's Place is all about empowering children to be confident, from the inside out, and this event celebrated exactly that. Our longstanding partnership has been incredibly fulfilling, and we had a great time performing at the event!"

The Children's Place is the go-to back-to-school destination for children's apparel and accessory needs, including your uniform headquarters with polos, chinos, and backpacks, plus perfect first-day looks, graphic tees, denim, shoes and more! Available in sizes newborn to 18, The Children's Place offers on-trend fashion at an incredible value for families across the nation. The new collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace.

For more information about The Children's Place 2023 Back-to-School Campaign, the Company's Best School Day Ever Contest, and to shop the brand's Back-to-School product collection, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook .

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade" and "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com, www.sugarandjade.com, and www.pjplace.com and, as of April 29, 2023, the Company had 599 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's five international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 15 countries.

About ThriftBooks

Thrift Books Global LLC is the world's largest independent online seller of used and new books, having sold more than 250 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, and provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2023 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award five years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1.3 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company's much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

The Children’s Place and Jonas Brothers Announce Top 10 Finalists for Best School Day Ever Contest & Host Hundreds of Children to an Afternoon of Fashion, Philanthropy and a Special Performance (PRNewswire)

The Children’s Place and Jonas Brothers Announce Top 10 Finalists for Best School Day Ever Contest & Host Hundreds of Children to an Afternoon of Fashion, Philanthropy and a Special Performance (PRNewswire)

The Children's Place (PRNewsfoto/The Children’s Place, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Children’s Place, Inc.