Cleveland Browns Partner with Avocados from Peru and Meijer to Announce the Ultimate Sweepstakes of the Football Season

Cleveland Browns Partner with Avocados from Peru and Meijer to Announce the Ultimate Sweepstakes of the Football Season

Avocados from Peru Named Official Avocado of the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland Browns, Avocados from Peru and Meijer are teaming up this football season to bring fans the "Ultimate Sweepstakes of the Football Season". Through Oct. 16, 2023, Browns fans can enter the sweepstakes to win a custom 2023 AVO Browns Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Truck, a VIP tour of the Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus or a $1,000 Meijer gift card.

Avocados from Peru The Official Avocado of the Cleveland Browns (PRNewswire)

Fans can enter by visiting ClevelandBrowns.com/avocados and following @avosfromperu on Instagram.

Three fans will then be selected as semi-finalists to participate in an on-field halftime competition during the Cleveland Browns – Arizona Cardinals game on Nov. 5 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Additionally, all fans are encouraged to participate in the "Guac and Roll Vote" to choose the Official Guacamole of the Cleveland Browns. The winning recipe will be chosen on Aug. 27 and will be available in select locations throughout Cleveland Browns Stadium this season. Select fans will receive free guacamole with any purchase of nachos at select locations at Cleveland Browns Stadium when the team faces the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 24 and Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 1.

"The Cleveland Browns are proud to team up with Avocados from Peru and Meijer this season to help to get fans excited about eating healthy and thinking green," said Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Brent Rossi. "The sweepstakes and activations will provide a unique experience for fans throughout the season, and we're excited for the culmination of the sweepstakes in November when we'll be able to host a competition for the custom AVO Browns truck on gameday."

"It is an honor for Avocados from Peru to be the Official Avocado of the Cleveland Browns," said Xavier Equihua, President & CEO of the Washington, DC based Peruvian Avocado Commission. "We are also excited to be part of the most unique sweepstakes of the football season while promoting the importance of eating healthy and living green."

The Cleveland Browns and Avocados from Peru brand ambassadors will be on-site promoting the sweepstakes with the custom Browns Avo Truck at the below events. Fans are encouraged to visit the activations to participate in an "Avocado Toss", learn more about the sweepstakes and win various Avocado themed prizes.

Avocados from Peru Cleveland Browns Activation Schedule:

Training Camp:

Game day at Cleveland Browns Stadium:

Meijer store activations:

Concession Stand Guac Giveaways:

More information on how to enter the Ultimate sweepstakes of the football season can be found at ClevelandBrowns.com/avocados and @avosfromperu on Instagram.

About Avocados from Peru

Avocados from Peru is a non-profit organization operating under the U.S. Federal Promotion Program for Avocados. Based in Washington, D.C., its mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of avocados through a series of multiplatform campaigns.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cleveland Browns