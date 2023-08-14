Mohr Partners' U.S. Expansion Continues with New Office in Phoenix

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, is continuing its United States expansion with the recruitment of Jean Jensen and Emily Carden to open a new office in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jensen will serve as Mohr Partners' market leader and broker of record for Arizona, while Carden will continue her partnership with Jensen as a Senior Associate. Both previously worked with Coldwell Banker Commercial.

"Mohr Partners has built a best-in-class corporate real estate advisory platform," Jensen said. "That will allow my occupier clients to make better strategic decisions around site selection by incorporating labor, logistics, incentives in addition to real estate to optimize their owned and leased real estate portfolios."

"Many of our national global corporate services clients have existing operations in the Greater Phoenix area or are looking at relocating their businesses to Arizona," Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO said. "Consequently, we decided it was important to recruit a top local team and establish a corporately owned office to meet this demand."

Earlier this year, Mohr Partners announced new offices in Reno, Nevada, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Those expansions, together with Phoenix, are part of a planned U.S. expansion plan that will continue in 2023 and beyond.

