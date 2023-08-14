Zurich Holding Company of America acquires cyber counterintelligence firm SpearTip

Acquisition expands the capabilities and risk mitigation services of Zurich Resilience Solutions' Cyber Team.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Holding Company of America, a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group, has acquired SpearTip, a cyber counterintelligence firm that helps protect clients against cyber threats through proactive and response services. This acquisition expands the cyber risk mitigation services available from Zurich Resilience Solutions, a global division of Zurich's Commercial Insurance Business, to support customers' growing needs for comprehensive cyber risk management support amidst a challenging risk landscape.

"Both Zurich Resilience Solutions and SpearTip share a commitment to helping businesses anticipate and prevent cyber threats while being ready to respond when an attack occurs," said Tom Fioretti, Head of North America Zurich Resilience Solutions. "The acquisition of SpearTip represents a further step towards bringing powerful cybersecurity controls to our U.S. customers, helping strengthen their business operations."

Zurich Resilience Solutions employs an in-house team of Cyber Risk Management specialists who provide objective assessments of businesses' cybersecurity posture and unique threat environment, with consultative support to strengthen overall cyber resilience. SpearTip has been providing cyber risk mitigation services since 2005 and helps organizations identify their cyber risks and vulnerabilities by offering services within three main functional areas:

Managed Detection and Response/Security Operations Center Service Incident Response including Digital Forensics Advisory Services

"For more than two years, we have worked closely with SpearTip and have seen firsthand their impressive cyber technical capabilities," said David Shluger, VP of Cyber Risk Services for Zurich Resilience Solutions. "The combination of their technical capabilities with Zurich's service excellence extends the capabilities of the Zurich Resilience Solutions' Cyber Services Team to bring a full suite offering to our customers."

For more information about Zurich's Cyber Risk Management services, go to Zurichna.com/risk/cyber-risk-engineering-services.

In the United States, Zurich Resilience Solutions' services are provided by SpearTip, LLC and The Zurich Services Corporation. For more information about the products and services Zurich Resilience Solutions offers in the United States, go to www.zurichna.com/risk.

