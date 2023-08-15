PARK WEST GALLERY IS SEARCHING FOR LAS VEGAS' NEXT GREAT ARTIST, WITH THE RETURN OF THE THIRD ANNUAL MADE IN VEGAS ARTIST COMPETITION

Las Vegas-based artists are invited to submit original works for the chance to be offered a year-long contract and the opportunity to display their winning works inside Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery on the Las Vegas Strip

Submissions to be accepted beginning August 14 at ParkWestVegas.com and will be voted upon by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is once again on the hunt for Las Vegas' next great artist, with the return of its third annual Made in Vegas artist competition. Beginning August 14, Las Vegas-based artists are invited to submit their original works for the shot at being offered a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, and the incredible opportunity to display their work alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and contemporary works by Michael Godard, Kre8 and many others.

Park West Gallery kicks off Made in Vegas Artist Competition! (PRNewswire)

Now in its third year, the Made in Vegas artist competition has helped elevate local artists with worldwide recognition and Park West Gallery contracts, including 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman, 2021 winner Kat Tatz, fine artist Melanie Stimmell, and more. In addition, the success of the Made in Vegas competition has helped stem localized artist competitions at Park West Gallery's new SoHo location in New York City, as well as its Honolulu location in Hawaii.

Clark County, NV. Artists interested in participating in the third annual Made in Vegas artist competition are invited to submit three examples of their original works of art to MadeInVegas@parkwestgallery.com. Accepted formats include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, or illustrations. Submissions will be accepted between August 14 th through August 28 rd. The submissions will then be judged by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives. Participating artists must be 18 years or older at the time of submission and live in Las Vegas . For a full list of rules, regulations, and guidelines for the Made in Vegas artist competition, please visit ParkWestVegas.com. The contest is only open to residents ofArtists interested in participating in the third annualartist competition are invited to submit three examples of their original works of art to. Accepted formats include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, or illustrations. Submissions will be accepted between. The submissions will then be judged by a panel of world-renowned artists andrepresentativesFor a full list of rules, regulations, and guidelines for theartist competition, please visit ParkWestVegas.com.

Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at ParkWestGallery.com. Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit ParkWestGallery.com.

