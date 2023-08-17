Darkhive Inc. Awarded $1M Contract with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense

Darkhive Inc. Awarded $1M Contract with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkhive Inc., a San Antonio-based autonomous uncrewed systems developer specializing in defense and public safety solutions, announced the award of a $1M contract with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E) to enhance the capabilities of its small autonomous drones in support of Department of Defense strategic initiatives.

Darkhive YELLOWJACKET Drone (PRNewswire)

"We're really excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Innovation and Modernization team at OUSD" said John Goodson, Darkhive CEO. "They provide really phenomenal programs and resources for small businesses like ours to build, test, and evaluate our products in relevant field operations environments."

Founded in 2021, Darkhive has placed an emphasis on developing affordable, US-manufactured uncrewed systems with open hardware and software interfaces to provide life-saving situational awareness at home and abroad. Darkhive has previously been awarded a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research IDIQ with AFWERX Autonomy Prime and an OTA contract with the Defense Innovation Unit National Security Innovation Capital.

Darkhive logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darkhive