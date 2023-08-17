Foresight Diagnostics Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Chief Business Officer John Truesdell

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, a leading provider of ultrasensitive cancer detection tests, today announced the appointment of John Truesdell as Chief Business Officer.

John comes to Foresight most recently from SeQure Dx, where he served as Chief Business Officer. Prior to this, he held various leadership roles at Foundation Medicine, driving the development and commercialization of pioneering NGS companion diagnostic platforms that supported dozens of groundbreaking oncology drug launches. Additionally, John has held diverse commercial roles at Boston Scientific and Semprus Biosciences (now part of Teleflex).

"John's breadth of commercial leadership experience within this space make him an ideal addition to the Foresight Team," said Jake Chabon, CEO of Foresight Diagnostics. "His past success identifying and commercializing clinical genomic applications and companion diagnostics partnerships make him well-suited to our goal of advancing Foresight's technology and giving patients, providers, and partners access to our ultra-sensitive MRD assays. We are pleased to have him on board."

In addition to his corporate experience, John is a military veteran who served over a decade worldwide as a US Navy SEAL. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, an MS from Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology and a BA in Biochemistry and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

"I am delighted to join Foresight Diagnostics as Chief Business Officer," said John Truesdell. "My career has been dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and I look forward to working with the Foresight team to drive widespread adoption of our best-in-class MRD assays. We have an incredible opportunity with Foresight's ultrasensitive cancer recurrence detection technology to make a meaningful difference in how cancer is monitored and treated, and I am excited to lead the charge to get it into the hands of partners and providers to advance the standard of care."

About Foresight Diagnostics

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. The company has developed a novel liquid biopsy testing platform for the measurement of minimal residual disease (MRD) that is significantly more sensitive (with a detection limit below 0.0001%, or one part-per-million) than existing tests. The improved sensitivity of the Foresight lymphoma MRD assay can provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with B-cell malignancies. Foresight is developing an MRD assay for other tumor types based on the same technology. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PhasED-Seq

The Foresight MRD platform is based on the Phased variant Enrichment and Detection by Sequencing (PhasED-Seq) technology. PhasED-Seq lowers the error profile of mutation detection in sequencing data by requiring the concordant detection of two separate non-reference events in an individual DNA molecule. By detecting more than one mutation, PhasED-Seq can more accurately distinguish tumor-derived cell free DNA (i.e., ctDNA) from healthy cell free DNA – enabling detection of ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<0.0001%). PhasED-Seq has been extensively validated in hundreds of patients with B-cell lymphomas.

