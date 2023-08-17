G-STAR 2023 welcomes back Korean gaming giant Wemade as main sponsor

Wemade aims to elevate awareness of the current state of the global blockchain game market for participants

G-STAR will see the launch of new games including 'Legend of YMIR and 'Round One Baseball'

Wemade's CEO Henry Chang will deliver the keynote address at this year's G-STAR Conference "Expand Your Horizons" on November 17

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade returns as the main sponsor for the 2023 Global Game Exhibition (G-STAR) which takes place in Busan, Korea from 16 - 17 November, and is jointly organized by the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES) and the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency.

"Wemade has returned as the main sponsor of G-STAR for the second consecutive year in order to highlight and present the current state of the rapidly growing global blockchain game market," said Henry Chang, CEO of WEMADE. "As a blockchain pioneer, Wemade intends to leverage G-STAR 2023 to create a new turning point in the evolution of the domestic gaming market".

Wemade will unveil new games that are set to be released in the global market through the blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY at the B2C Pavilion at the event. In the large exhibition space which will host 200 booths, visitors can see the MMORPG 'Legend of YMIR', which is being developed by Wemade XR, and the baseball game 'R1B' (tentative name) of Round One Studio.

Wemade will also participate in the B2B pavilion made up of 30 booths to discuss ways to cooperate with game and blockchain partners at home and abroad. In addition, various outdoor events are being prepared so that visitors can enjoy the festive atmosphere in various parts of Busan, South Korea.

CEO Henry Chang plans to emphasise the vision of the blockchain game market once again by taking the opening keynote at 'G-CON 2023'. The presentation will commence at 10:00 am on Friday, November 17th.

Wemade plans to open a special page for G-STAR 2023 in the coming days to introduce the entries and the overall event in detail.

Wemade unveiled the MMORPG 'Night Crows' developed by MADNGINE for the first time at G-STAR last year. 'Night Crows', which caught the attention of visitors, has continued to be a box office hit after its domestic release in April this year, ranking first in both major markets and sales. At the end of 2023, a blockchain version with tokenomics will be released to the global market.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

