BOXING SUPERSTAR SAVANNAH MARSHALL AND PFL AGREE TO MULTI-YEAR MMA DEAL

Super Middleweight Boxing World Champion to Compete in PFL

UK's Savannah Marshall Joins Claressa Shields, Amanda Serrano, Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison to Launch PFLW

2023 PFL Playoffs will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ August 23

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced the signing of Super Middleweight boxing world champion Savannah Marshall. Marshall is regarded as one of the greatest women's combat sports athletes in the world, with over two million viewers tuning into her October 2022 bout against Claressa Shields, making the event the most watch women's professional boxing event in history.

Marshall is set to begin her MMA career inside the PFL SmartCage and join the deepest female combat sports roster in the world, which includes two-time Olympic gold medalists Kayla Harrison and Claressa Shields, PFL World Champion Larissa Pacheco, and Amanda Serrano. Together these women lay the foundation for PFLW, which will put the focus on women in combat sports while continuing the PFL's fighter first merit-based approach to MMA.

"I want to welcome two-time boxing world champion, Savannah Marshall to the Professional Fighters League," said Peter Murray, PFL CEO. "It's an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW, and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports. PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions."

"I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with The Professional Fighters League," said Savannah Marshall. "I am proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports through PFLW."

In the creation of PFLW, the Professional Fighters League renews their commitment to empowering and leveling the playing field for women in combat sports. PFLW will strive for equality in and out of the PFL SmartCage.

The 2023 PFL Playoffs continue live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, August 23, airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only league in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a "win and advance" meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience.

