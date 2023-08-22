CureMD Announces Strategic Collaboration with Tempus to Integrate Genomic Testing Functionality in EHR

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CureMD, a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions for community oncology, is proud to announce its partnership with Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, to integrate Tempus' advanced genomic testing capabilities into CureMD's cutting-edge Electronic Health Record (EHR) system.

"We are excited to join forces with Tempus to integrate their genomic testing capabilities into our EHR system," said Wasif Toor, VP of Oncology, CureMD. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver the most cutting-edge solutions to our healthcare providers, ensuring they have the most advanced precision medicine tools at their disposal to provide exceptional patient care."

The integration of Tempus' genomic testing into CureMD's ecosystem will empower healthcare providers to place genomic testing orders directly in the EHR at the point of care, allowing physicians to streamline their workflows and provide more genomic testing opportunities for patients.

This is the first step in a multi-year partnership to provide physicians with the in-workflow tools that will positively impact a patient with cancer's early detection, treatment, and survival. The evolving collaboration will make discrete, structured genomic testing results available at the point of care in the EHR for timely treatment decisions, prognosis, and risk.

About CureMD:

CureMD is a leading provider of oncology solutions, with a mission to improve patient outcomes and quality of care through technology. Our cloud-based, integrated platform includes practice management, electronic health records, autonomous billing solutions, and revenue cycle management. We're helping community oncology practices seamlessly manage all major functions of their practice with key features such as our NCCN-powered chemotherapy regimen library, activity-based scheduling, advanced treatment planning templates, patient portal, mobile apps, and oncology-specific clinical and billing expertise.

