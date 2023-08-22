Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 5, 2023

FELTHAM, England, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stéfan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference to be held in Boston, MA on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Nomad Foods Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Anthony Bucalo

Nomad Foods Limited

+1-914-907-8724

View original content:

SOURCE Nomad Foods Limited