UL Solutions Acquires CERE

This acquisition by UL Solutions broadens its global expertise in testing, simulation and certification in Europe for products supporting renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its acquisition of CERE, a privately-owned, Madrid-based third-party testing, simulation and certification company.

UL Solutions has acquired CERE, a privately-owned, Madrid-based third-party testing, simulation and certification company. The acquisition enables UL Solutions to expand its grid code compliance testing, grid simulation and certification services for inverter-based resources supporting renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption in Europe. (PRNewswire)

"One of the most pressing global issues is the reduction of carbon emissions to mitigate climate change impacts on people and the planet," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "This acquisition deepens our global capabilities in support of energy transition goals."

The acquisition enables UL Solutions to expand its grid code compliance testing, grid simulation and certification services for inverter-based resources supporting renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption in Europe. In addition, the acquisition also enhances UL Solutions safety and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) services for renewables and medical devices.

"With the power sector globally accelerating its transition towards sustainable energy, we are pleased that this acquisition allows us to offer expanded grid code compliance and grid simulation testing and certifications capabilities," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, UL Solutions. "CERE supports our mission of working for a safer world while allowing us to support our customers' needs for market readiness, global market acceptance, risk mitigation, safety and performance assurance."

Founded in 2015, CERE is a third-party testing, simulation and certification body company focusing on renewable energy, industrial, machinery and electrical and electronic products.

"CERE's expertise in renewable energy, reputation for excellence and dedication to strong customer relationships make the company an ideal fit for UL Solutions," said Miguel Martinez, general manager, CERE. "We are excited to join UL Solutions and apply our expertise to join the organization's more than 15,000 employees working for a safer world."

The transaction closed on August 18, 2023.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

