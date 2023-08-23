Media Attention Turns To Fast-Approaching Color World Cup - WBA World Tour Press Conference In Dubai

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Color World Cup - WBA World Tour hosted by Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, and the World Boxing Association (the "WBA") will officially take place in Dubai on the 26th of August, 2023. The event organizers will hold a press conference in Dubai on the 25th of August, where WBA officials will be present. Dozens of media personnel will be invited in order to promote the event.

The event has garnered worldwide attention since its initial announcement. Tickets sold quickly immediately after it was made available, and all the publicity and advertising has built up great anticipation for the tournament. The Company decided to hold a press conference on the eve of the competition in order to share more information about the competition and its participants with the audience. Color Star invited dozens of influential media outlets to be present at the conference to help promote and create anticipation for the event. During the press conference, the contestants will be unveiled together with the event schedule, and the fighters will undergo weigh-ins and other pre-fight procedures. Journalists will also be invited to ask questions regarding the event.

The Color World Cup - WBA World Tour will officially take place on the 26th of August at 19:00 local time in Dubai.

Louis Luo, CEO of Color Star Technology, said, " Color Star has organized many sports events before, they greatly improve brand awareness and the commercial value of our Company. Our cooperation with the WBA during a very prosperous time for the live events industry could not be more beneficial. In order to make sure this World Tour succeeds, we have done a lot of work and preparation. Not only did we put a lot of effort into marketing and opening up multiple ticketing channels, we also brought in many commercial partnerships to further bolster the event. We believe that it has greatly increased the box office performance as well as commercial profits generated from various commercial cooperation such as TV broadcasting, e-commerce, advertisement income, fighters' sponsors and commercial sponsorships. It also evidences that the popularity of Color Star has also grown considerably. We are planning a series of other international sporting competitions in the near future, which we believe will bring exciting entertainment to even more people."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com .

