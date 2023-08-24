5th Century Partners Launches Portfolio Optimization Group and Adds Industry Veteran Will Smith as Operating Partner

Smith to focus on scaling and partnering with portfolio companies across 5CP's core sectors

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5th Century Partners ("5CP"), a purpose-driven private investment firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its Portfolio Optimization Group and the addition of Will Smith as an operating partner, providing operating expertise and industry focus as the firm continues its growth momentum. The Portfolio Optimization Group will work with 5th Century Partners' portfolio companies to accelerate growth, provide functional centers of excellence, and support thematic industry investing initiatives. Smith, a member of the senior leadership team, will play a key role in further building out 5CP's healthcare services platform and work closely with the firm's portfolio companies. Smith's appointment and the launch of the Portfolio Optimization Group demonstrates 5CP's continued commitment to partnering with great businesses and leaders while also investing resources to help them scale and remove barriers to growth.

"Will is a true testament of how operators can add value, and his substantive experience with PE-owned healthcare companies is exactly what we need to accelerate growth of the firm and our portfolio companies," said Marques Torbert, co-founder and managing partner, 5CP. "He's also been a supporter of 5CP since day one and has served as a strategic advisor to us for the last two years."

"In addition to bringing deep industry expertise, Will is also a great cultural fit for the firm and will help us advance our mission to deliver superior investment returns to our diverse set of stakeholders," said Bruce Hampton, co-founder and managing partner, 5CP. "In this new role, Will is also charged with developing infrastructure at our portfolio companies to optimize performance and support growth, including collaborating on strategy, building out management teams, and being a top tier resource for our portfolio company executive teams."

As operating partner, Smith will tap decades of senior-level leadership to identify new areas of investment interest, cultivate industry relationships and work with several of 5CP's portfolio companies. He will focus on key growth areas of each company, working with their leadership to develop and execute on post-acquisition and long-term strategic plans.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to leverage my experience and network to take the firm's portfolio companies to much greater heights while advancing 5CP's value creation framework," Smith said. "I believe 5CP's approach is both refreshing and necessary when working with its portfolio companies. It starts with an unwavering growth mindset anchored by strategy, smart investment, and a purposeful mission that has the 5CP ecosystem well positioned for growth. As a purpose-driven person, I couldn't be more excited to join the executive team, in these earlier stages, as a true partner to the founders."

Smith brings more than 25 years of operating experience with a strong track record of growth, M&A, and operational leadership. Smith has served in various executive roles leading teams of up to 1,000 employees across his experiences. Smith previously served as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at private equity-backed One Call, where he helped grow the company to more than $1 billion in revenue and led its client services, client analytics, stakeholder experience, sales and marketing teams. He led the successful integration of multiple acquisitions to create a comprehensive company portfolio of healthcare services, including diagnostics, physical therapy, home health & complex care, durable medical equipment, transportation and language, and dental. Throughout his more than 20-year tenure, Will was instrumental in private equity board management, leading and advising boards on initiatives and investments that drive growth and operational excellence.

Smith also serves on the board of Leadership Jacksonville, an organization dedicated to educating, connecting and inspiring diverse leaders to build and strengthen the Jacksonville, Florida community.

5CP is a next-generation private investment firm that focuses on growing middle market companies within the healthcare, consumer and business services industries. The firm seeks to generate strong financial outcomes for its portfolio companies that help improve the economic outlook of diverse communities and stakeholders.

5th Century Partners is a purpose-driven private investment firm that invests in middle-market companies within healthcare, consumer and business services that have outsized growth potential. The firm provides capital, operating expertise and strategic relationships that lead to sustainable growth, which in turn allows partner companies to realize their full potential and deliver positive outcomes to their stakeholders. Learn more at www.5cpartners.com .

