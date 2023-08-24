Advexure and Aerobotics Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Precision Agriculture Solution with the DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral & Aeroview® Package

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advexure, one of North America's leading drone solutions providers, and Aerobotics, a leader in precision agriculture analytics, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership to present the DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral & Aerobotics Aeroview® Package.

Aerobotics Logo (PRNewswire)

Equipped with a 4/3" CMOS 20MP RGB camera and a 4-band 5MP multispectral camera, the DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral unlocks the ability to capture both RGB and multispectral data in tandem, rendering a clear, comprehensive view of crop health and vigor. With flight times averaging 36-42 minutes, growers can map hundreds of acres in a day. Each image captures essential solar irradiance details, ensuring accurate vegetation indices.

"The DJI M3M has opened the doors to countless new operators in the agriculture industry due to its ease of use, compact size, and affordability. Now tie that in with the leading software for permanent crop analytics, and you have an incredibly simple solution that brings a tremendous value for those growers," remarked Cody Thomas, VP of Business Development at Advexure.

When integrated with the Aeroview® platform, these high-resolution images can be transformed into actionable insights. The web-based Aeroview® dashboard offers farmers plant-level insights, spatially visualized scouting findings, high-resolution map layers, and an array of tools to optimize agricultural operations. Whether it's monitoring plant health (NDRE), vigor (NDVI), tree inventory information, or tree canopy size, the combined strength of Mavic 3M and Aeroview® provides a holistic view of an orchard's health, positioning farmers for maximum yield.

James Paterson, Aerobotics CEO, shared, "Aerobotics is excited to announce the launch of a new package, combining the DJI M3M drone with our leading per tree data and crop analytics. This solution provides growers all over the world with access to a cost-effective precision agriculture solution, giving growers the ability to monitor and track each tree on the farm, and the tools to action the data in the field."

For more information about the package, visit Advexure's website here .

About Aerobotics

Founded in 2014 in Cape Town, Aerobotics provides intelligent tools to farmers to facilitate food security through the use of a range of software products. The startup was founded by Benji Meltzer and James Paterson and has been labelled a leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture.

About Advexure

Founded in 2012, Advexure Unmanned Systems is one of North America's largest dealers, distributors, and training providers for unmanned drone systems and UAS technology solutions. Advexure specializes in drone fleet solutions for government, public safety, utilities, inspection, film and cinema along with other enterprise verticals. The company is headquartered in Irvine, CA. Learn more about Advexure at Advexure.com , and on social media @advexure.

Aerobotics | Advexure: DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral & Aeroview Bundle (PRNewswire)

Advexure Unmanned Systems & Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advexure; Aerobotics