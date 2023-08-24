Family Broadcasting Corporation, LeSEA Inc., and LeSEA Global Feed the Hungry Granted Summary Judgment By Federal Court

Ruling Allows Dr. Lester Sumrall Legacy Website to Relaunch

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Broadcasting Corporation announced today it will soon relaunch the Dr. Lester Sumrall Legacy Collection of Works or drlestersumrall.com, a free website dedicated to the life and ministry of the company's founder, Dr. Lester Sumrall. The news comes immediately on the heels of a resounding victory via summary judgement dismissing a lawsuit challenging certain intellectual property rights related to the deceased minister. The website had previously been taken down as a result of the litigation.

"After numerous attempts to reconcile with the people responsible for this frivolous and protracted harassment campaign targeting Family Broadcasting Corporation, LeSEA Global Feed the Hungry, and LeSEA Inc., we were left with no choice but to resolve these matters through federal proceedings, just as we've done in other jurisdictions," said Drew Sumrall, CEO of FBC. "Many years ago, at the outset of this unfortunate dispute, we stated we would present the absurdity of these claims, and that is precisely what we have done. The Court's ruling is another sobering reminder that the pursuit of imprudent litigation is not the same as the pursuit of truth or correctness as a matter of law. We can now put this unnecessary legal drama behind us and move forward with our corporate objectives unimpeded, including offering these timeless materials free of charge once again."

About FBC: Family Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) is a 501(c)3 multimedia organization focused on providing family-friendly entertainment and inspirational programming. FBC owns and operates multiple terrestrial television stations and cable networks, notably FETV (Family Entertainment Television), FMC (Family Movie Classics), World Harvest Television (WHT), WHMB TV-40 and WHME TV-46, with a combined reach of over 90 million U.S. households. FBC also operates three HD radio stations (Pulse FM); a tour company specializing in pilgrimages to Israel (LeSEA Tours); a health supplement division (MHC Life); a Bible distribution program (Spread the Word); a twenty-four hour a day prayer-based helpline (World Harvest Prayerline); and a summer event series (Pulse FM Downtown Summer Series).

About FTH: Feed the Hungry is a 501(c)3 charity dedicated to feeding the poor and hungry around the world, empowering the church worldwide and sharing the hope that comes through Jesus Christ.

About LeSEA: LeSEA, Inc. is 501(c)3 church, facilitating ministry to the local community in South Bend, IN.

About Dr. Sumrall: Dr. Lester Sumrall was a humanitarian and global evangelist who preached the gospel in over 110 nations during his lifetime. He founded multiple corporations and ministries, and authored numerous books and sermons in the furtherance of those entities. He passed away in 1996 at the age of 83.

