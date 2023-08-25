Night Acquires LFM Management; Adds Kai Cenat, AMP to Industry-Leading Roster

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Night , an Austin-based talent management company representing the world's best artists, has announced the acquisition of LFM Management, a New York-based content creator managing firm.

Night Logo (PRNewswire)

The move solidifies Night's position as the preeminent talent management company for digital artists, adding prominent creators Kai Cenat, members of AMP, as well as others, to an industry-leading roster that includes MrBeast, Dream, and more.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome John Nelson and his roster of clients to Night," said Reed Duchscher, Night CEO and Founder. "Night is laser focused on building alongside the biggest stars on the internet, and this acquisition demonstrates that. We are thrilled to be backing Kai, AMP, and so many other great creators with this move."

21-year-old Kai Cenat is the top streamer on Twitch. Named "Streamer of the Year" at the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards, he began posting comedy-based content to YouTube in 2018 before joining Twitch in 2021. In March 2023, he became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all-time as he surpassed 300 thousand subscribers on the platform.

Creator collective AMP has experienced a meteoric rise since joining YouTube in January 2020. The group–comprised of Cenat and members Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, Duke Dennis, and Fanum–has amassed more than 10 million Twitch followers through a variety of content, including vlogs, challenges, and comedy skits.

Other notable creators involved in the acquisition are FGTeeV, Deshae Frost, Tommy G, Daydrian Harding, and Salt Papi.

As part of the deal, LFM Founder John Nelson has joined Night as VP of Talent, where he will continue to represent the company's newest clients in all categories.

"LFM Management has achieved many incredible milestones and we are immensely proud of what we've built," said Nelson. "Joining forces with Night is an amazing step forward for us, as it enables us to expand Night's already amazing talent pool with our talented roster, while opening doors to even more opportunities for our creators through Night's exceptional resources and expertise. I look forward to building out and elevating the future of content creation."

Night's digital creators garner more than 5 billion views per month across YouTube, Twitch, and other media platforms.

About Night

Night is a next-gen talent representation platform, helping the world's best artists reach their full potential as entertainers and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2015 by Reed Duchscher, a former sports agent turned talent manager, Night represents more than 60 of the biggest creators on the internet. To learn more, visit night.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Night