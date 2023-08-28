40 YEARS OF EVOLUTION WITH FLASH GLOBAL ANNIVERSARY

Well Positioned for Strategic Growth, Flash Stays Ahead of the Curve

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global (Flash), a global service supply chain solutions provider, reaches a significant company milestone with its 40-year anniversary. As shown by their dexterity in service logistics, Flash continues to fortify and strengthen its core solutions of service logistics and global trade by focusing on continually optimizing and digitizing customers' service supply chains.

Founded in 1983, Flash began as a messenger and legal courier delivery service in the northeast area of America. As their customers' needs evolved, Flash expanded its solution offerings to focus solely on post-sales service logistics. Over time, Flash recognized the opportunity to provide warehousing and deliver spare components for high-tech OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and have strategically expanded its solutions and global customer base.

"As more high-tech OEMs implement effective and long-term outsourcing solutions, they look to service supply chain experts like Flash to examine their service supply chain in totality and offer strategies to drive value that gives greater visibility, scalability, and predictability," says Flash Global President and CEO, Sam Mikles. "As Flash celebrates 40 years, we continue to be a trailblazer in the service supply chain sector by using customer data to drive value and predictability with our customers and across our global workforce."

Flash's KPI scores exceed 98% and its average customer tenure is more than 10 years. The company's global footprint includes locations across the United States and within the four international regions. In 2022, Flash was purchased by Comvest to advance the company's vision for strategic growth.

Global Solutions that are Locally Fueled:

140+ countries served

700+ warehouses and forward stocking locations worldwide

100K+ same-day deliveries annually

450K+ next-day deliveries annually

It is with considerable pride that Flash celebrates its anniversary with Cheers to 40 Years!

About Flash Global

Headquartered in New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end-to-end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world's top high-tech companies. Flash creates global solutions that are locally fueled, enabling companies to efficiently scale in countries worldwide. Companies leverage in-region and in-country expertise throughout Flash's worldwide infrastructure of distribution centers, a global customer response center, and forward stocking locations to seamlessly move products across international borders and serve their customer base. To learn more about Flash Global, visit www.flashglobal.com.

At Flash Global:

