FIRST TITANIC TOURING ARTIFACT EXHIBITION TO OPEN ON OCTOBER 12 IN WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA AT THE COX SCIENCE CENTER AND AQUARIUM

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. are pleased to announce the first of many upcoming U.S. touring exhibitions for TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition at Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach, Florida. With international tours well under way, the domestic Exhibitions will bring real artifacts and real stories from Titanic to guests all over the United States. The touring exhibitions are extensions of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, with permanent exhibitions in Las Vegas and Orlando.

TITANIC TOURING ARTIFACT EXHIBITION TO OPEN ON OCTOBER 12 IN WEST PALM BEACH, FL AT THE COX SCIENCE CENTER AND AQUARIUM

E/M Group, RMS Titanic, Inc., and their partners bring curated collections of real Titanic artifacts to audiences all over the world. The touring versions of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition allow guests to experience the real stories of real Titanic passengers and crew through authentic artifacts. These items, carefully recovered from the wreck site, have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic.

The Exhibition will open October 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at The Cox Science Center and Aquarium, formerly known as the South Florida Science Museum. The museum recently completed a $5 million expansion and renovation and will host TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in its newly expanded exhibit hall.

"It is truly exciting to see how well the Exhibition is being received," said E/M Group Business Development Director, Gautam Chandna. "Our goal is to create an unparalleled guest experience, sharing real objects and real stories that resonate with audiences."

"For decades, Titanic has captivated people in the real stories of heroism, love, fear, and impossible decisions during this tragic moment in time," said Cox Science Center and Aquarium President and CEO, Kate Arrizza. "The Exhibition displays the contemporary effort to recover artifacts and conserve the wreck site for scientific analysis and historical preservation, to ensure future generations can admire, contemplate, and learn from Titanic."

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group 'EMG' LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. RMST is an affiliate of E/M Group.

