After months of design, testing, and preparation,

the long-awaited version 4.0 collection is finally here.

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Once again, history is in the making. The world-renowned extendable dining table set everyone has been raving about, from celebrities to families like yours & mine, is now available in version 4.0 with 6 new solid wood finishes to choose from. On a mission to innovate by manufacturing smart furniture of the highest quality, 'Transformer Table' continues to make it possible to make the most of your home space.

THE AWARD-WINNING 'TRANSFORMER TABLE' GETS A NEW LOOK AFTER 5 YEARS & 70,000 WORLDWIDE SALES (CNW Group/Transformer Table) (PRNewswire)

"Our utmost priority is to create people-centric products that will offer space-optimizing solutions for everyday families, giving them the ability to gather with their loved ones regardless of space constraints caused by the lack of flexibility traditional furniture has to offer. Version 4.0 takes this concept to a new level of style and practicality by introducing improved features and finishes designed to suit any space" –Saskia Rose, Head of Communications at Transformer Table.

The new 4.0 collection launches with 6 brand-new solid wood finishes, inspired by the colors and textures of nature: Scandinavian Oak, American Walnut, Brazilian Sequoia, Canadian Birch, Smoked Hickory, and Aged Elm. Keeping sustainability at the forefront of their manufacturing process, oak, ash, and rubber tree wood essences were chosen for their durable nature and responsible forestation. The collection stars a 6-in-1 extendable dining table that effortlessly grows from a mere 18" console to a 10 ft banquet table, a matching self-storing bench, and ergonomic stackable chairs, seating from 1 up to 12 people in a matter of seconds. However, their latest innovation is the multifunctional coffee table that features a lift-top workstation or tray table while also offering storage space for 'Transformer Table' extension panels and any other items for safekeeping.

"We're so fulfilled knowing that we continue to live out our vision to be the most innovative furniture company worldwide. Each product launch sets us further apart from the rest of the industry with furniture pieces that just don't compare, in the best way possible. We look forward to revealing more of what we have been working on behind the scenes." –Artëm Kuzmichev, Chief Media Officer at Transformer Table.

'Transformer Table' first launched their world-famous Transformer Table in 2016, pioneered by a group of entrepreneurs in an effort to claim a seat in the e-commerce space with just one revolutionary product. Over the years, the group quickly grew in numbers as did their product offering, crowning them as industry leaders in the modular furniture sector. Requests for new finish options for the dining collection have been echoing for a while, and now the innovation everyone had been asking for is finally here. Unique of its kind on the market, this dining furniture features steel hardware and real solid wood for a high-end look and heat, liquid, and scratch-resistant design. The steel telescopic mechanism is protected by a lifetime warranty, offering a strong feel that is easily maintained for long-term use with a supportive strength of up to 1,500 lbs. Multifunctionality, compact storage, and free shipping to 35+ countries globally are just the cherry on top.

About Transformer Table

Transformer Table designs and manufactures versatile home furnishings for small spaces, large groups, and everything in between. With four different product lines currently available, Transformer Table sets out to transform your dining & living space, inside and out.

You've probably seen the #8 most viewed Instagram video of all time – #1 in terms of product content – that is the effect Transformer Table has on people.

For more information on Transformer Table, see their website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Feel free to use any exclusive high-resolution photos or videos of your choosing:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1xfncZPzWJlb6mWuFuyJK2O1fJnbuFGxS

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EwQvJ7uHp8UaNJPvrxv06nHqMCnSjULu?usp=sharing

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transformer Table