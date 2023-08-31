Ceribell Appoints Louisa Daniels as General Counsel

Former Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of Pfizer joins Point-of-Care EEG Company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc.®, the pioneer in AI-powered point-of-care neurodiagnostics, today announced Louisa Daniels has joined the medical device company as its General Counsel. In this role, Ms. Daniels will lead the company's legal, governance, compliance, and ethics functions.

Ceribell (PRNewswire)

"Louisa Daniels is an accomplished legal strategist and industry leader," said Ceribell co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. "Louisa's extensive experience will be a tremendous asset for Ceribell as we enter the next phase of rapid growth and work to make point-of-care EEGs available to more providers and their patients."

Ms. Daniels brings a wealth of experience to Ceribell, with over 30 years in the biopharma industry. Previously, she was Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, which she helped take public in April 2021. Before Recursion, Ms. Daniels was a Vice President and Assistant General Counsel at Pfizer, where she served at various times as Chief Counsel for Global Product Development; Global Commercial Operations, Strategy & Portfolio Management; and Pharmatherapeutics R&D. Prior to Pfizer, she worked as in-house counsel at Elan Pharmaceuticals and Tularik Inc.

Ms. Daniels obtained her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and her M.B.A. from the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine.

"Ceribell is not only redefining the standard of care for diagnosis of life-threatening seizures, it is also making the rapid assessment of neurological conditions more accessible to healthcare providers," said Ms. Daniels. "I'm proud to join a company that is at the forefront of innovation and led by such a talented team."

For more information on Ceribell, please visit www.ceribell.com.

About Ceribell

Ceribell, Inc., the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG diagnostic system, is revolutionizing seizure management in acute care. Ceribell's mission is to make EEG diagnostics widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective, to improve the detection and treatment of neurological conditions. The Ceribell system provides rapid access to accurate diagnostic information and continuous monitoring at the bedside 24/7, enabling precise patient care and hospital-wide efficiencies. The Ceribell system first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States. The latest ClarityPro™ AI algorithm is the first and only FDA-indicated software for the diagnosis of Electrographic Status Epilepticus with U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP). For more information visit www.ceribell.com

CONTACT

Media:

Nell Callahan

Nell@frontwoodstrategies.com

Investors:

Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan

Gilmartin Group LLC

Brian@gilmartinir.com

Laine@gilmartinir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ceribell, Inc.