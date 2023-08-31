HSS Southampton Brings World Leader in Orthopedics to Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, ranked no. 1 in orthopedics, has expanded its services on Long Island with a new location in Southampton. It is the first Suffolk County location for the New York City-based health system.

"We are pleased to make better quality care more convenient for the Long Island community," said Mark Drakos, MD, medical director of HSS Long Island. "HSS Southampton responds to a steady increase in demand for our highly specialized orthopedic care from eastern Long Island."

HSS Southampton is the second outpatient location on Long Island for HSS, which completed a major expansion and renovation of its longstanding offices in Uniondale, in Nassau County in 2022. Physicians at the Southampton location will offer expertise in sports medicine, foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, pain management, physiatry, spinal care and orthopedic trauma. They are the same physicians who see patients at the main hospital in New York City.

"Our team strives to ensure every patient's experience across all HSS facilities is consistent and exceptional," said John Finger, senior vice president, HSS Regional Markets. "We look forward to continuing to serve active communities on Long Island by expanding our physical and digital reach to advance their musculoskeletal health and overall quality of life."

Individuals who are candidates for orthopedic surgery would go to the Upper East Side hospital. "Long Island residents who have surgery in New York City are pleased to have the convenience of scheduling their pre-operative visits and post-operative care on Long Island," Dr. Drakos noted.

HSS Southampton is located at 56 Flying Point Road in Southampton. In addition to Long Island, HSS has outpatient locations throughout New York, in New Jersey, in Connecticut and in Florida. More information is available at www.hss.edu/longisland.

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 14th consecutive year), No. 2 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2023-2024), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a third consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnosis, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

