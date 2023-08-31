STAT to host three-day, virtual 'Future Summit' September 5-7

The 2023 STAT Future Summit features conversations with thought leaders paving the way to a new era of medicine. Speakers include AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, gene therapy pioneer Dr. Jerry Mendell, groundbreaking genetics professor Dr. George Church, and activists Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen.

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAT , the leading media company reporting on health, science, and medicine, is proud to host its inaugural STAT Future Summit next week, Sept. 5-7. The three-day, virtual event will focus on one key theme each day — the future of medicine, the future of cancer, and the future of health care. Programming will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET each day. Attendees will also have the option to access session recordings on demand, about 24 hours after a session concludes. Interested media can email Brittany Cipriano, senior director of events at STAT, at brittany.cipriano@statnews.com to register for the event.

The STAT Future Summit will bring together big name executives, global policymakers, and patient advocates for deep discussions on the state of health care and the future of research and development. Wide-ranging interviews will cover the future of gene therapy, breakthroughs in cancer treatments, and what's next for Amazon in health care. Leading experts will also take the virtual stage for panel discussions on the future of medical school, diversity in clinical trials, and the latest thinking around revolutionary obesity drugs.

Featured editorial speakers include:

Seth & Lauren Rogen , writer, actor, filmakers & co-founders of Hilarity for Charity (HFC), filmmaker & co- founder of Hilarity for Charity (HFC)

Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca

George Church , Ph.D., professor of genetics, Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School ; founding core faculty, Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Jerry Mendell , M.D., pediatric neurologist and principal investigator in the center for gene therapy in the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital

Ugur Sahin , M.D., co-Founder and CEO, BioNTech

Robert Winn , M.D., director, VCU Massey Cancer Center

Fiona Marshall , Ph.D., president, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

Vin Gupta , M.D., MSc, MPA, chief medical officer, Amazon Pharmacy

Sunita Mishra, M.D., chief medical officer, Amazon Health Services

David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., president, chief executive officer and co-founder, Allogene Therapeutics

Lynelle Hoch , M.D., Ph.D., SVP , global cell therapy franchise lead, Bristol Myers Squibb

Sandra Abrevaya , co-Founder and CEO, Synapticure ; Co-Founder, I AM ALS

Brian Wallach , co-founder, I AM ALS ; Co-founder and Board Chair, Synapticure

Jerome Adams , M.D. , 20th US Surgeon General and executive director of Health Equity Initiatives, Purdue University

Keipp Talbot, M.D., MPH FIDSA, professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Ruth Karron , M.D. , professor, International Health, Bloomberg School of Public Health; Joint Appointment, Pediatrics School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University

Rachel Haurwitz , Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Caribou Biosciences

Joanne Liu , M.D.C.M. , professor at the School of Population and Global Health, McGill University

Judy Sewards , head, clinical trial experience, Pfizer

Carmen Calfa , M.D., medical co-director, cancer Survivorship and Translational Behavioral Sciences and Associate Director of Community Outreach for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center; Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Nancy Thornberry , founding CEO & Chair, R&D, Kallyope

Raymond Stevens , Ph.D., chief executive officer, Structure Therapeutics

Tien Lee , M.D., chief executive officer, Aardvark Therapeutics

Consuelo Wilkins , M.D., senior vice president and senior associate dean for health equity and inclusive excellence, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Mark Henderson , M.D. , professor of internal medicine and associate dean for admissions, UC Davis School of Medicine

Carolina Reyes , M.D., associate clinical professor, maternal fetal medicine, UC Davis Health; chair of the board, California Health Care Foundation

Donald Warne , M.D, MPH, co-Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health; professor, public health; provost fellow, indigenous health policy

Stephanie Walker , patient and patient advocate

The 2023 STAT Future Summit is presented by Janssen and Flatiron Health.

To register and view the schedule of events, visit https://www.statnews.com/2023/summit/future-summit/ . Follow social chatter #FutureSummit.

ABOUT STAT:

Founded in 2015, STAT is a global digital media brand that focuses on delivering fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about the life sciences industries to over six million monthly site visitors and an additional 20 million readers on the Apple News app. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backrooms, casting a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizing corporate strategies, and chronicling the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award-winning newsroom, STAT provides indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry — and a revolution in human health.

