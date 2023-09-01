Hyundai Sedans Take Center Stage at the 2023 Miami International Auto Show

2024 Hyundai Sonata and Elantra First North American Public Appearance

IONIQ 6 Official Show Car of the 52nd Annual Miami International Auto Show

IONIQ 6 Car of the Year by the Miami Motor Media

Hyundai Performance Institute Technical Student Program Launch

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America presents the first North American public appearance of its class leading Sonata and Elantra during the 2023 Miami International Auto Show. Further capitalizing on the consumer transition to electric vehicles, the IONIQ 6 is named the Official Show Car for the 52nd annual event, and recognized as Car of the Year by Miami Motor Media. As part of its leadership in design-forward vehicles, technology advancements and advocacy, Hyundai introduces its Performance Institute Technical Student Program welcoming nearly 100 technical college and high school students from South Florida during press day.

The new Sonata boasts a dynamic, progressive design with low-slung, elegant proportions and more aggressive coupe-like styling along with an array of advanced safety, driver assistance and convenience features. The 2024 Hyundai Elantra includes exterior and interior enhancements, advanced safety features, and a variety of purposeful technologies, for a refined driving experience.

"Hyundai remains committed to the sedan segment offering customers a dynamic driving experience with our beautifully updated Sonata and Elantra models," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "With award-winning design language and passion for performance, Hyundai is thrilled to introduce these two refreshed sedans in South Florida."

Hyundai reinforces its commitment to sustainable growth through the launch of the Hyundai Performance Institute Technical Student Program, with a brand immersion and recruitment event, during the Miami International Auto Show. Students from South Florida technical colleges and high schools were invited to strengthen the roots of the talent pools available to local dealerships. Hyundai Motor America's collaboration with local schools and Hyundai dealerships is aimed at creating foundational partnerships and addressing the technician shortages.

"Hyundai is proud to help boost career opportunities in the technical field throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties for high school and college students through the launch of our brand immersion and recruitment programs," said Emanue'l King, senior manager, Technical Training Programs, Hyundai Motor America. "The invaluable unsung heroes behind bay doors responsible for customer safety and satisfaction are highly regarded at Hyundai and we strive to become their brand of choice when selecting their future career path."

The Miami International Auto Show takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center and opens Friday, September 1st on Labor Day weekend and runs through September 10th. In addition to visiting the Hyundai display, attendees can participate in a ride along in the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 at the EV test track.

