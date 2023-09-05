MADISON INTERNATIONAL REALTY ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSE OF FUND VIII WITH $1.7 BILLION OF EQUITY COMMITMENTS

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison International Realty, a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide, announced the final closing of Madison International Real Estate Liquidity Fund VIII, its latest commingled investment vehicle, with $1.7 billion of equity commitments, including side cars, co-investment vehicles and general partner commitments.

"Investors continue to demonstrate confidence in Madison's differentiated strategy": Ronald Dickerman , Madison President

"In the midst of a volatile market and an extremely challenging fundraising climate, investors have continued to demonstrate confidence in Madison's differentiated strategy," said Ronald M. Dickerman, Madison International Realty Founder and President. "We are gratified with the robust support we have received from both returning and new investors for Madison VIII's capital raise. Madison's direct secondary investment strategy is targeted to be counter-cyclical, allowing us to leverage opportunities in rapidly changing economic conditions.

"Given our position as a liquidity provider, we have been able to make well-timed investments and increase our allocations to tech enabled, growth oriented real estate asset classes," Dickerman said.

Madison International Realty focuses on the acquisition of ownership stakes in prime properties and portfolios in demographically compelling geographies of the US, UK, and Europe. Madison VIII is invested or specified in several diversified investments in the multi-family, industrial, cold storage, single family rental, life science, and data center sectors across the US, UK, and Europe.

Madison VIII investors include endowments, foundations, public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, insurance companies and high net worth individuals in the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty (www.madisonint.com) is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, replace capital partners seeking an exit or to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions; and acquires joint venture, limited partner and co-investment interests as principals. In addition, Madison provides strategic growth capital to established, middle-market real estate operating platforms, seeking to accelerate their growth and investment programs. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

