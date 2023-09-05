Students Set to Develop Ideas for Improved Access to Green Space

Otis' Made to Move Communities™ global competition brings much-needed attention to the health and wellbeing benefits of open spaces.

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In many communities around the globe, green and recreational spaces – critical for global public health and sustainability – remain inaccessible. In the fourth year of the Made to Move Communities competition, Otis (NYSE: OTIS) volunteers will mentor hundreds of students across 18 countries and territories to help break down physical, geographic, and socioeconomic barriers residents face today in finding suitable and sustainable green spaces.

Students from 18 countries and territories will participate in the fourth year of the Made to Move Communities competition from Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS). They will be tasked with finding mobility solutions that help break down physical, geographic, and socioeconomic barriers residents face today in finding suitable and sustainable green spaces. (PRNewswire)

In this era of urbanization, with more than 50% of the world's population living in cities and that number expected to grow to nearly 70% by 2050, there's urgency to preserve and provide green spaces for the benefit of all residents' health and well-being. This is the focus of the latest Otis' Made to Move Communities program, which brings together local students and Otis volunteer mentors to encourage creative thinking and problem-solving based on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) methodology and skills to create mobility solutions for some of society's most urgent issues.

"Otis' role in creating a taller and faster world comes with an opportunity to help ensure everyone in urban spaces can connect and thrive," says Otis Vice President & Chief Communications Officer Randi Tanguay. "With the help and support of our colleagues, these bright young minds will design innovative solutions that improve access to green space which will enable local residents to reap the health and wellbeing benefits of these recreational spaces."

During an eight-week challenge, students will identify ways to safely enable access for all to nearby green spaces. Teams will then present their STEM-based proposals to a panel of Otis judges who will award varying levels of grants to advance STEM programming at the schools of participating teams.

Since 2020, this annual global student competition has engaged hundreds of Otis colleagues as mentors to over 500 students developing and presenting mobility solutions to some of society's most critical challenges. As part of this program, Otis has provided over $600,000 in total financial support to further STEM learning through grants awarded to each year's participating schools. Through their passion, skills, and coaching, Otis mentors also help students nurture a love of STEM learning and inspire the pursuit of related careers.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Justin Herndon

813-957-0255

Justin.Herndon@otis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation