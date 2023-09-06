AvMet Applications Expands SmartSky® Predictive Weather Data Suite

Adds Live Weather Impacts for Airports, Terminal Airspace, and Jet Routes

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, the innovative air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider, and AvMet Applications Inc., prediction provider for aviation weather impacts, today announced an agreement that brings AvMet Service offerings to the SmartSky Predictive Weather Data Suite delivered via the SmartSky Skytelligence® aviation data exchange. For the first time, airline dispatch, FBOs, airports, and ground operations will have access to AvMet's predictive Weather Impact Outlook data sets. The predictive weather suite offering is made possible through SmartSky's next generation ATG network, advanced hardware, and enhanced services, which include Skytelligence.

For the first time, airline dispatch, FBOs, airports, and ground operations will have access to AvMet’s predictive Weather Impact Outlook data sets. The predictive weather suite offering is made possible through SmartSky’s next generation ATG network, advanced hardware, and enhanced services, which include Skytelligence®. (PRNewswire)

SmartSky's Skytelligence® Predictive Weather Data Suite brings together data from multiple predictive weather providers

AvMet Applications offers solutions that help to enhance flight planning processes with live Forecast/Observed Weather Impact Outlooks. These predictive services include significant weather impacts for airports, key arrival and departure terminal airspace, and jet routes. This service is available for any airport in the US as well as selected aerodromes globally.

Forecasts are updated hourly with the 24-hour predictive weather impact scoring continuously ranking the severity of weather impact. "Knowing what to expect can help airline operations centers, pilots, crew planning and customer services to better prepare for potential traffic disruptions, thus benefiting airports and related services, travel insurance agencies, business travel services, air cargo services and the flying public," said Mark Klopfenstein, President of AvMet.

The Skytelligence data exchange is a key element of SmartSky's Digital Solutions offerings, which are powered by its patented innovations and tools. The Skytelligence data exchange brings together data from numerous providers for single-point delivery via APIs, which are then used by EFBs or ground-based systems. These combined capabilities make SmartSky a key enabler for aviation's digital transformation. SmartSky's Predictive Weather Data Suite brings together multiple predictive weather providers to supply aviation with enhanced situational awareness not available from other sources. The SmartSky ATG network provides the very low latency, high-capacity data flow, to and from the plane, that is necessary to enable the connected aircraft.

"AvMet Applications' weather impact awareness is key to keeping the aviation system surrounding the airport functioning smoothly on the ground and in the sky," said Sean Reilly, Vice President of Digital Solutions and Air Transport for SmartSky. "The ability to accurately predict weather impacts on air traffic and, as a result, predict flight delays is vital for the aviation industry and can be a significant contributor to sustainability, saving fuel costs from inflight delays as well as for takeoffs and landings. Through our partnership with AvMet, SmartSky can help our customers better prepare for and avoid potential delays."

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The ATG network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

SmartSky Networks, SmartSky, and Skytelligence are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SmartSky Networks, LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

About AvMet Applications, Inc.

Since its founding in 2000, AvMet Applications has been developing state-of-the-art analysis tools and weather-aware fast time simulation models that can identify and measure the impact of adverse weather on aviation operations. Our mission is to help the aviation community answer questions associated with weather impacts: "When and where will adverse weather be disruptive? What is the expected impact on my operation? What can we do to reduce this negative impact?" Customized Weather Interpretation without Complication.

Media Contact

Mark Hazlin

Phone: (202) 289-4001

Email: smartsky@xenophonstrategies.com

Website: www.smartskynetworks.com

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The ATG network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an “office in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartSky Networks