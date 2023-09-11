Avior Wealth Appoints First Chief Operating Officer

Kelli Mehrens, Paypal's Most Recent Vice President of Risk and Compliance Planning, Governance and Reporting Joins Avior to Oversee the Integration of Their Wealth And Accounting Operations

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avior Wealth Management prepares for its next phase of growth by redefining some leadership roles and strengthening its core management structure. On September 5th, Avior announced the appointment of Kelli Mehrens as the firm's first Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kelli brings a wealth of experience in project management, process design, organizational integration, governance, and team leadership. Her mission is to unite Avior's wealth and tax operations into a cohesive and efficient unit.

Avior Wealth Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avior Wealth Management) (PRNewswire)

Avior Wealth prepares for its next phase of growth by redefining and strengthening its core management team.

With an impressive career history centered around building and leading teams, Kelli's most recent role at PayPal as the head of their Risk and Compliance Governance program demonstrates her expertise in managing complex operations. As Avior's COO, Kelli will leverage her skills to enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the company. Kelli is excited to join Avior Wealth Management and contribute her extensive knowledge to the firm.

"I am delighted to welcome Kelli Mehrens as Avior's first Chief Operating Officer. Kelli's exceptional track record in project management, process design, and team leadership makes her the ideal candidate to unite and strengthen our operations. Her appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing client experience and operational excellence at Avior Wealth Management." – Britt Campbell, Managing Director of Avior Wealth

Interested in partnering with Avior? Learn more here: https://meetaviorwealth.com/

Additionally, Cindi Bohrer will transition from Director of Operations, overseeing all of Avior's wealth and tax operations in addition to its human resources, to the role of Avior's first Director of Human Resources. This shift will bring a deeper focus to Avior's HR department.

Starting on January 1st, Scott Cavey will be promoted from Director of Wealth Advisors to serve as Avior's first President of the wealth management business. Additionally, Britt Campbell will move from Managing Director to take on the role of Avior's first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Britt's responsibilities will include the continued development and implementation of core values, senior leadership team oversight, ownership group management, and the execution of the firm's companywide goals.

Avior Wealth Management is confident that these strategic appointments will drive the firm's growth and success, further enhancing the services provided to their valued clients. They look forward to the positive impact Kelli Mehrens, Cindi Bohrer, Scott Cavey, and Britt Campbell will bring to Avior as they assume their new roles.

About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2011 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning and wealth management. With office currently located in seven states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Avior Wealth Management has a wholly owned subsidiary, Avior Tax and Accounting, that offers accounting services to individuals and entities. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested. Investment management and financial planning services offered through Avior Wealth Management, LLC a registered investment advisor. Investments involve varying degrees of risk and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal past performance results. All investments subject to loss including the loss of principle. Nothing contained herein should be construed as tax or legal advice. Specific, individual tax questions should be asked of your CPA or accountant and legal advice should be asked of your lawyer or legal advisor.

CONTACT:

Audrey M. Keel, Marketing Manager

AVIOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT™ 210.822.5252

audrey.keel@aviorwealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avior Wealth Management