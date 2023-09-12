Bilingual U.S. Hispanic Speakers More Likely to Pay for Popular Streaming Services Compared to Spanish-Only Speaking Counterparts, Data Finds

Bilingual U.S. Hispanic Speakers More Likely to Pay for Popular Streaming Services Compared to Spanish-Only Speaking Counterparts, Data Finds

App Science™ releases U.S. Hispanic Streaming Audience Insights comparing unique preferences among Bilingual and Spanish-only audiences

Sabio Holdings announces development of SabioTV platform led by diverse creators as commitment to ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") initiatives

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- App Science™ ("App Science"), wholly owned by Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that it has released audience insights comparing bilingual and Spanish-only U.S. Hispanic streaming audiences ("Report").

The findings in the Report provide unique analysis into how bilingual (English and Spanish) and Spanish-only speaking Hispanics may differ from each other. It highlights the unique preferences among Hispanic subgroups, providing audience data to help brands deliver a more targeted, relevant message within their ads to these audiences.

For example, within the streaming apps category, bilingual speakers are 4.5x and 3.5x as likely to have Paramount+ and Hulu on their streaming devices, respectively, and Spanish-only speakers are 2.8x as likely to have Canela.TV and 29% more likely to have FuboTV on their devices, suggesting they are more likely to pay for sports.

"The diversity within the U.S. Hispanic population shows that one-size won't fit all when it comes to meaningfully engaging this audience. Personalized, culturally relevant ads will only increase in importance as time goes on," said Helen Lum, Executive Vice President, App Science. "These groups' mobile app preferences help tell a story of their behaviors and life experiences and ultimately can help provide advertisers with more opportunities to vary their creative messaging to better connect with their target audiences."

Additional key findings from the report include:

By category, bilingual speakers are more likely to have social networking (5x), comics (4.2x), and reading (3.5x) apps on their mobile phones compared to their Spanish-speaking counterparts

In the music app category , the two demographics have strong differentiating preferences: bilingual speakers are more likely to have Pandora (11.8x), Audiomack (9x), and Amazon Music (5.3x) downloaded on their mobile devices compared to Spanish speakers who are more likely to have Radio Mexico (7.7x), ESound (3.6x), and LaMusica (3.6x) Bilingual speakers are at least 5x more likely to bank with military banks Spanish-only speakers are more than 2x as likely to have apps used for sending money abroad and 5.4x as likely to have Finhabits, a bilingual financial planning app

Overall, bilingual Hispanics are 26% more likely to travel domestically and their indexed travel apps show a higher likelihood of being part of loyalty programs at hotel chains and airlines.

To view more insights, visit https://www.appscience.inc/resources .

As a part of Sabio's commitment to DEI, the Company has also announced the development of its SabioTV streaming platform, a creator-first streaming network led by diverse creators featuring unique voices and untold stories. The SabioTV platform is part of the Company's overall mission to increase representation in the streaming space by surfacing unique programming that better reflects today's diverse world.

"By leveraging Sabio's existing, end-to-end CTV/OTT technology stack, SabioTV is expected to enable content creators to capitalize on a creator economy estimated to grow to $480 billion by 2027 1, while providing Sabio with another tool in our toolkit to further defend our strong gross margins," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO, Sabio.

Methodology

Data for the Report are sourced by leveraging App Science®'s Hispanic audience segment, created by first- and third-party mobile device and geolocation data. Index scores represent how likely an outcome is to occur. Preferences among Bilingual and Spanish-only audiences are analyzed against each other with an assigned baseline of 100. For example, if a mobile app indexed for bilingual speakers at 142, this would be interpreted as, "The odds of bilingual speakers having the mobile app is 1.42x as likely as Spanish speakers," or, "The odds of bilingual speakers having the mobile app is 42% more likely than Spanish speakers."

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand ("AVOD") and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization demand-side platform (DSP); App Science® — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution software as a service (SAAS) platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contacts

Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer

investor@sabio.inc

1-844-974-2662

Helen Lum, EVP, App Science Inc.

helen@appscience.inc

Aideen McDermott, Investor Relations Associate

aideen@sabioholding.com

Rachel Jermansky, Daddi Brand Communications

rjermansky@daddibrand.com

1 https://www.goldmansachs.com/intelligence/pages/the-creator-economy-could-approach-half-a-trillion-dollars-by-2027.html

View original content:

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.