KING'S HAWAIIAN PARTNERS WITH ELI AND PEYTON MANNING TO MAKE SLIDER SUNDAY A TOUCHDOWN IN NEW CAMPAIGN

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian® announced today a new two-year partnership with football legends Eli and Peyton Manning. The brothers will tackle a new central role in the brand's omnichannel marketing campaign, starring in ad spots about the ultimate weekend gathering – Slider Sunday, a weekly ritual that brings families and friends together over irresistible King's Hawaiian sliders.

The omnichannel marketing campaign includes TV commercials, digital advertising, retail activations, public relations and social media programs, and more. The campaign will feature two TV commercials showcasing how Eli and Peyton celebrate Slider Sunday, which began airing this week.

"King's Hawaiian has been part of our gatherings with friends and family for quite some time, so this partnership is a great one," said Eli Manning. "We're looking forward to showing through these campaigns that Slider Sunday is the only way to Sunday."

"The versatility of their sliders means whether it's tailgating during football season, enjoying a backyard barbeque or really just ending any weekend on a high note, we're covered with King's Hawaiian," Peyton Manning added. "We've enjoyed working with their great team and look forward to more great moments to come."

In-store signage with Eli and Peyton asking consumers "Are you ready for Slider Sunday?" will be in grocery stores all around the country and will feature QR codes with information about how shoppers can instantly win tailgating themed prizes, such as free King's Hawaiian products, brand merch, hosting kits with chairs and coolers, and more.

King's Hawaiian will also introduce the Slider Sunday Club at www.SliderSunday.com, rewarding consumers for celebrating the weekly ritual. Those who enter a unique code from their King's Hawaiian package or upload a receipt will also be able to win tailgating themed prizes and the more Slider Sundays you participate in, the more you win.

"The Mannings are known for their legendary presence on the field, but it's their mastery at bringing people together off the field that inspired this exciting partnership," said Holger Kraetschmer, King's Hawaiian Chief Marketing Officer. "At King's Hawaiian, we believe moments are better when shared together – with your Ohana, friends and family – and Slider Sunday is the perfect way to celebrate good times together."

King's Hawaiian also worked with the brothers to develop their own delicious slider recipes, perfect for any Slider Sunday: Eli's Turkey Ranch Sliders and Peyton's appropriately named Quarterback Sliders. You can find these Manning approved sliders – made with King's Hawaiian Rolls, Slider Buns, and Pretzel Slider Buns, which are soft and fluffy with just the right touch of sweetness – and more on www.KingsHawaiian.com/slider-sunday.

This campaign was created and produced by Omaha Productions (lead creative agency) and is being supported by HUNTER (PR) and The Wilson Group (In-Store / Retail).

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaii-inspired foods including hamburger buns, slider buns, pretzel bread, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread adds the perfect touch of sweetness to a wide variety of recipes and occasions, including everyone's favorite weekly tradition, Slider Sunday family meals. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

