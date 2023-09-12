MIT Technology Review Announces Special LinkedIn Live Event: Humanity and AI: A conversation with the director of The Creator

MIT Technology Review's senior editor of AI, Melissa Heikkilä, speaks with Gareth Edwards, director/producer/co-writer of the upcoming sci-fi epic, "The Creator," about the current state of AI, its pitfalls, and possibilities.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will host a special LinkedIn Live event on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:30pm EDT with Senior Editor of AI, Melissa Heikkilä interviewing Gareth Edwards (Rouge One: A Star Wars Story), the director/producer/co-writer of the upcoming epic sci-fil thriller, The Creator about the future as we explore what a world with AI might look like.

Melissa Heikkilä's prolific journalism around artificial intelligence and how it is changing our society is especially noteworthy this year, including her story about the 6 things you should say to your kids about AI. This makes for a perfect moment to speak with Edwards, one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the arena of sci-fi and magical realism. The film, starring John David Washington and Gemma Chan, imagines a future set amidst a war between the human race and artificial intelligence, and asks the questions being asked today about what a future with AI might hold humanity. What does it mean to be human? Is AI a technology that will better our lives or signal the end?

MIT Technology Review has been at the forefront of the dialogue around AI, and as the leading voice in emerging technologies and their impact on society since 1899. At this year's EmTech Digital event in May, the publication's signature AI event held a standing-room only speaker appearance by Professor Geoffrey Hinton, the "Godfather of AI." This appearance heralded an inflection point following his announcement that he was leaving Google after what he said he saw as the "existential threat" of AI.

The LinkedIn Live event this week is sure to spark new discussion, even more questions, and curiosity. For more information and how to register:

What: Humanity and AI: A conversation with the director of "The Creator"

When: Thursday, September 14th at 2:30pm ET

Where: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7105939506469441536/

About The Creator

From director/co-writer Gareth Edwards ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Godzilla") comes an epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Madeleine Yuma Voyles).

About MIT Technology Review

