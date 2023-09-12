Stout Acquires Torrey Partners, Deepening Bench of Expert Consultants and Testifiers

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced the acquisition of Torrey Partners, an economic, forensic accounting, and valuation services firm headquartered in San Diego, CA. For decades, Torrey Partners has provided expert analysis and discovery assistance throughout all phases of litigation, primarily in the areas of business, economic, marital dissolution, and intellectual property disputes.

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm, specializing in corporate finance, valuation, financial disputes, and investigations. (PRNewsFoto/Stout) (PRNewswire)

Stout is pleased to welcome Torrey Partners' team of 25 professionals to the firm's Disputes, Claims, & Investigations group, bolstering the group's bench of expert testifiers and presence on the West Coast. The Torrey Partners team is led by Managing Directors Dr. Patrick Kennedy, Brian Bergmark, and Michelle Mangan.

"We have always prided ourselves on delivering the highest level of economic, forensic accounting, and valuation services," said Patrick Kennedy. "By joining Stout, we will be able to leverage Stout's extensive disputes and investigations proficiency and resources, enabling us to strengthen our service offering. Our clients will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this acquisition."

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering comprehensive solutions to our clients," said Mike Petron, Co-President of the Disputes, Claims, & Investigations group at Stout. "The combination of our expertise with Torrey Partners' deep-rooted experience will enable us to continue growing our intellectual property, complex business litigation, and high-stakes marital dissolution practices."

The deal represents Stout's fifth acquisition since Audax Private Equity invested in the company in November 2021. The transaction to acquire Torrey Partners became effective on September 1, 2023. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout.

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker­ dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Torrey Partners

Torrey Partners solves complex financial and economic problems in the business and litigation context. Its professionals provide thorough, efficient, and effective solutions by combining the perspectives of accounting, economics, finance, valuation, and data analytics. Many of Torrey Partners' professionals have worked together for well over a decade, beginning at Mack|Barclay and continuing with LECG. Torrey Partners has maintained a culture of excellence and hard work, providing thoughtful solutions and exceptional service to its clients, which have included individuals, prominent law firms, government agencies, and businesses ranging from sole proprietorships to the Fortune 500.

About Audax Private Equity

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading middle market investment firm with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, over 185 employees, and 85-plus investment professionals. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has invested in more than 160 platforms and 1,200 add-on acquisitions. Through Audax's disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute on organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. For more information, visit audaxprivateequity.com or follow Audax Private Equity on LinkedIn.

