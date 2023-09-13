BURFORD CAPITAL REPORTS FIRST HALF AND SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS; STRONGEST SET OF SIX-MONTH FINANCIAL RESULTS IN BURFORD'S HISTORY

BURFORD CAPITAL REPORTS FIRST HALF AND SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS; STRONGEST SET OF SIX-MONTH FINANCIAL RESULTS IN BURFORD'S HISTORY

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.1 Burford's report on Form 6-K at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, including unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (the "2Q23 Quarterly Report"), is available on the Burford Capital website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Burford Capital) (PRNewswire)

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:

"We have produced the strongest set of six-month financial results in Burford's history, with net income attributable to shareholders of nearly $240 million and tangible book value per share growth of 12% over the past six months. Our core portfolio generated a lot of cash with realized gains tripling on our core portfolio realizations, and new business was very strong. Our new valuation methodology is sensitive to interest rate changes and thus higher rates during the first six months of 2023 were a headwind for the fair value of our core portfolio, especially during the second quarter, but these valuation movements are non-cash and unrealized and are expected to continue to fluctuate over time. Operating expenses reflect strong portfolio performance and certain idiosyncratic events."

1 In this announcement, references to (1) "2Q23" and "2Q22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and (2) "1H23"and "1H22" are to Burford's unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. All figures in this announcement are unaudited and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on the Burford Capital website and in the 2Q23 Quarterly Report (as defined above). In addition, Burford applied its revised valuation methodology for capital provision assets to its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2023 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included in this announcement. Thus, for comparative purposes, this announcement contains Burford's restated unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. However, because Burford has not previously issued quarterly financial statements, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 contained in this announcement have not historically been presented and therefore are not a restatement of previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Highlights

Key activity2

1H23 realized gains of $94 million , up 255% from $27 million in 1H22

1H23 realizations of $195 million , up 178% from $70 million in 1H22, reflecting increased portfolio velocity, as the case backlog in the courts continues to clear

1H23 cash receipts 3 of $247 million , up 148% from $99 million in 1H22, primarily driven by realizations including three matters that generated aggregate proceeds of $147 million

1H23 deployments of $248 million , up 103% from $122 million in 1H22, reflecting in part the balance sheet's greater participation in new capital provision-direct assets

2 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct assets 3 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management

Financial results4

In 2Q23, while realized gains were up sharply, total revenues were $43 million (2Q22: $15 million ), reflecting the impact of increased discount rates on our revised valuation methodology

Increase in operating expenses in 2Q23 driven primarily by an increase in compensation expenses and general, administrative and other expenses compared to 2Q22



All but $1.2 million of the increase in compensation and benefits in 2Q23 compared to 2Q22 was non-cash, driven principally by accruals as a result of increases in Burford's share price and asset values



Increase in general, administrative and other expenses in 2Q23 compared to 2Q22 includes $3.3 million in audit, professional and corporate legal fees due to the development of the revised fair value methodology and build-out of quarterly reporting

Net loss attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders of $22 million in 2Q23 (2Q22: net loss of $49 million ), with net loss per ordinary and diluted share of $0.10 each (2Q22: net loss per ordinary and diluted share of $0.23 each)

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share of $8.26 at June 30, 2023 , up 12% from $7.36 at December 31, 2022

4 Represents Burford-only

Portfolio

Group-wide new commitments of $557 million in 2Q23 (2Q22: $363 million ) and $722 million in 1H23 (1H22: $445 million )

Of the $672 million increase in capital provision asset value in 1H23, $280 million attributable to the YPF-related assets

Of the $423 million increase in capital provision asset value in 1H23, $185 million attributable to the YPF-related assets

On September 8, 2023 , the court rendered a decision in the YPF-related assets holding that the appropriate date for the tender offer was April 16, 2012 and that pre-judgment interest should run from May 3, 2012 at a simple interest rate of 8%

Cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets steady at 88% ( December 31, 2022 : 88%) and IRR of 29% ( December 31, 2022 : 29%)

Liquidity and capital

Strong liquidity position at June 30, 2023 primarily reflects issuance of $400 million in senior notes in June 2023 and increasing Burford-only realizations, partially offset by strong Burford-only deployments



On July 12, 2023 , Burford redeemed in full the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 6.125% bonds due 2024 at a redemption price of par

Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets decreased 19% to $93 million at June 30, 2023 , of which $69 million (74%) was collected in cash at September 7, 2023 Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share of $8.87 at June 30, 2023 ( December 31, 2022 : $7.97 per ordinary share)



Dividend

On September 8, 2023 , Burford's board of directors declared an interim dividend of 6.25¢ per ordinary share payable on December 7, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2023 , with an ex-dividend date of November 9, 2023

Investor and Analyst Conference Call

Burford will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 10.00am EDT / 3.00pm BST on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The dial-in number for the conference call is +1 646 787-9445 (USA) / +44 (0)20 4587 0498 (UK) / +44 (0)20 3936 2999 (all other locations) and the access code is 329784. To minimize the risk of delayed access, participants are urged to dial into the conference call by 9.40am EDT / 2.40pm BST.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://www.investis-live.com/burfordcapital/6499460f383e9013000dafed/rosepu, and pre-registration at that link is encouraged.

An accompanying 2Q23 and 1H23 results presentation for investors and analysts will also be made available on the Burford Capital website prior to the conference call at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Following the conference call, a replay facility for this event will be available until Wednesday, September 27, 2023 by dialing +1 845 709-8569 (USA) / +44 (0)20 3936 3001 (UK) / +44 (0)20 3936 3001 (all other locations) and using the replay access code 178093. A replay facility will also be accessible through the webcast at https://www.investis-live.com/burfordcapital/6499460f383e9013000dafed/rosepu.

For further information, please contact:

Burford Capital Limited

For investor and analyst inquiries:

Robert Bailhache, Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia - email +44 (0)20 3530 2023 Jim Ballan, Head of Investor Relations, Americas - email +1 (646) 793 9176



For press inquiries:

David Helfenbein, Vice President, Public Relations - email +1 (212) 235 6824



Numis Securities Limited - NOMAD and Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Giles Rolls

Charlie Farquhar





Jefferies International Limited - Joint Broker +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Graham Davidson

Tony White





Berenberg – Joint Broker +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Toby Flaux

James Thompson







About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

Summary Financial Statements and Reconciliations

The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.

Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues















Capital provision income

35,667

35,006

511,600

175,745 Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets

4,813

16,857

(95,532)

218 Asset management income

1,894

2,394

3,891

5,508 Services and other income

2,177

(6,767)

5,497

(10,879) Total revenues

44,551

47,490

425,456

170,592

















Total operating expenses

43,632

26,540

97,931

56,827

















Operating income

919

20,950

327,525

113,765

















Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment

21,124

21,636

41,677

37,477 Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses

(8,898)

2,544

(11,338)

3,058

















(Loss)/income before income taxes

(11,307)

(3,230)

297,186

73,230

















(Provision) for income taxes

(8,969)

(14,942)

(16,081)

(18,366) Net income

(20,276)

(18,172)

281,105

54,864

















Net income attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

(21,540)

(49,352)

237,885

6,928

















Net income attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share















Basic

$ (0.10)

$ (0.23)

$ 1.09

$ 0.03 Diluted

$ (0.10)

$ (0.23)

$ 1.07

$ 0.03

Summary Burford-only statement of operations





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues















Capital provision income

35,392

(4,810)

351,407

95,777 Asset management income

5,684

25,829

25,041

36,763 Services and other income

2,161

(5,641)

5,466

(10,885) Total revenues

43,237

15,378

381,914

121,655

















Operating income

(330)

(10,660)

284,338

65,826

















Net income

(21,540)

(49,352)

237,885

65,826

















Net income per share:















Basic

$ (0.10)

$ (0.23)

$ 1.09

$ 0.03 Diluted

$ (0.10)

$ (0.23)

$ 1.07

$ 0.03

Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations



Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only Capital provision income 35,667 (100) 72 4,728 (4,983) 8 35,392 Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets 4,813 - - (4,753) - (60) - Asset management income 1,894 46 3,744 - - - 5,684 Services and other income 2,177 - (1) - - (15) 2,161 Total revenues 44,551 (54) 3,815 (25) (4,983) (67) 43,237















Operating income 919 87 3,628 - (4,903) (61) (330)















Net income/(loss) (20,276) 87 3,628 - (4,903) (76) (21,540)



Three months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only

Capital provision income 35,006 (1,769) (55,580) 16,423 48 1,062 (4,810)

Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets 16,857 - - (16,435) - (422) -

Asset management income 2,394 57 23,378 - - - 25,829

Services and other income (6,767) 1,132 - - - (6) (5,641)

Total revenues 47,490 (580) (32,202) (12) 48 634 15,378



















Operating income 20,950 (245) (32,240) - 138 737 (10,660)



















Net income/(loss) (18,172) (245) (32,240) - 138 1,167 (49,352)

























Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only Capital provision income 511,600 (207) (48,236) (95,041) (12,005) (4,704) 351,407 Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (95,532) - - 95,011 - 521 - Asset management income 3,891 92 21,058 - - - 25,041 Services and other income 5,497 - (2) - - (29) 5,466 Total revenues 425,456 (115) (27,180) (30) (12,005) (4,212) 381,914















Operating income 327,525 181 (27,397) - (11,802) (4,169) 284,338















Net income/(loss) 281,105 181 (27,397) - (11,802) (4,202) 237,885



Six months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only Capital provision income 175,745 (2,277) (74,175) 498 (318) (3,696) 95,777 Plus/(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets 218 - - (510) - 292 - Asset management income 5,508 218 31,037 - - - 36,763 Services and other income (10,879) - - - - (6) (10,885) Total revenues 170,592 (2,059) (43,138) (12) (318) (3,410) 121,655















Operating income 113,765 (1,357) (43,200) - (77) (3,305) 65,826















Net income/(loss) 54,864 (1,357) (43,200) - (77) (3,302) 6,928

Reconciliation of capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets















For the six months ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022 Capital provision income

511,600

175,745 Less: Capital provision income from YPF-related assets

(277,318)

(1,440) Capital provision income excluding YPF-related assets

234,282

174,305

Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position















At ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022









Total assets

5,177,712

4,288,359









Total liabilities

2,441,646

1,901,289









Total Burford Capital Limited equity

1,942,025

1,742,584









Non-controlling interests

794,041

644,486









Total shareholders' equity

2,736,066

2,387,070









Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,957,218

218,581,877









Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share

8.87

7.97 Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share

12.50

10.92

Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position



At June 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage Fund Other Burford-only















Total assets 5,177,712 (2,518) (556,238) (504,275) (178,766) (73,413) 3,862,502















Total liabilities 2,441,646 (141) (4,234) (504,275) (75) (12,444) 1,920,477















Total shareholders' equity 2,736,066 (2,377) (552,004) - (178,691) (60,969) 1,942,025



At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value

Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage Fund Other Burford-only















Total assets 4,288,359 (2,779) (477,590) (409,249) (103,523) (76,792) 3,218,426















Total liabilities 1,901,289 (228) (4,234) (409,249) (120) (11,616) 1,475,842















Total shareholders' equity 2,387,070 (2,551) (473,356) - (103,403) (65,176) 1,742,584

Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 130,520

2,677 133,197 22,986 17,328 173,511 Capital provision-indirect 27,064

(22,605) 4,459 22,290 - 26,749 Post-settlement -

- - 79,576 - 79,576 Total realizations 157,584

(19,928) 137,656 124,852 17,328 279,836



Three months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 54,769

(4,919) 49,850 14,043 9,069 72,962 Capital provision-indirect 7,114

(1,792) 5,322 13,326 - 18,648 Post-settlement -

- - 8,840 - 8,840 Total realizations 61,883

(6,711) 55,172 36,209 9,069 100,450



Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 246,252

(51,309) 194,943 73,376 52,751 321,070 Capital provision-indirect 39,644

(33,089) 6,555 32,774 - 39,329 Post-settlement -

- - 98,256 - 98,256 Total realizations 285,896

(84,398) 201,498 204,406 52,751 458,655



Six months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 75,980

(5,778) 70,202 24,381 12,319 106,902 Capital provision-indirect 12,466

(6,367) 6,099 17,901 - 24,000 Post-settlement -

- - 38,303 - 38,303 Total realizations 88,446

(12,145) 76,301 80,585 12,319 169,205

Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 246,840

(65,387) 181,453 6,070 58,504 246,027 Capital provision-indirect 78,794

(65,662) 13,132 65,662 - 78,794 Post-settlement -

- - 31,939 - 31,939 Total deployments 325,634

(131,049) 194,585 103,671 58,504 356,760



Three months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 92,445

(22,273) 70,172 8,926 21,291 100,389 Capital provision-indirect 5,429

(3,518) 1,911 3,518 - 5,429 Post-settlement -

- - 26,116 - 26,116 Total deployments 97,874

(25,791) 72,083 38,560 21,291 131,934



Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 331,525

(83,079) 248,446 12,983 75,956 337,385 Capital provision-indirect 112,794

(93,995) 18,799 93,995 - 112,794 Post-settlement -

- - 35,806 - 35,806 Total deployments 444,319

(177,074) 267,245 142,784 75,956 485,985



Six months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide Capital provision-direct 183,566

(61,436) 122,130 14,667 60,304 197,101 Capital provision-indirect 20,176

(16,776) 3,400 16,776 - 20,176 Post-settlement -

- - 43,152 - 43,152 Total deployments 203,742

(78,212) 125,530 74,595 60,304 260,429

Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts

($ in thousands) Six months

ended June

30, 2023 Three months

ended March

31, 2023 Three months

ended June

30, 2023 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets 308,007 144,485 163,522 Less: Elimination of third-party interests (87,513) (60,563) (26,950) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets 220,494 83,922 136,572 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets 213,321 77,742 135,579 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets 7,173 6,180 993 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets 220,494 83,922 136,572 Consolidated asset management income 3,891 1,997 1,894 Plus: Eliminated income from funds 21,150 17,360 3,790 Burford-only asset management income 25,041 19,357 5,684 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1) (1,728) (7,086) 5,358 Burford-only proceeds from asset management income 23,313 12,271 11,042 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends 1,563 881 682 Burford-only proceeds from asset recovery fee for services 38 83 (45) Burford-only proceeds from insurance receipts 1,530 - 1,530 Burford-only proceeds from asset management and other services 26,444 13,235 13,209 Cash receipts 246,938 97,157 149,781





(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

($ in thousands) Six months

ended June

30, 2022 Three months

ended March

31, 2022 Three months

ended June

30, 2022 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets 108,541 69,369 39,172 Less: Elimination of third-party interests (21,451) (14,109) (7,342) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets 87,090 55,260 31,830 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets 81,511 55,163 26,348 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets 5,579 97 5,482 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets 87,090 55,260 31,830 Consolidated asset management income 5,508 3,114 2,394 Plus: Eliminated income from funds 31,255 7,820 23,435 Burford-only asset management income 36,763 10,934 25,829 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1) (26,547) (8,725) (17,822) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income 10,216 2,209 8,007 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends 967 614 353 Burford-only proceeds from asset recovery fee for services 577 418 159 Burford-only proceeds from insurance receipts 413 - 413 Burford-only proceeds from other corporate 191 - 191 Burford-only proceeds from asset management and other services 12,364 3,241 9,123 Cash receipts 99,454 58,501 40,953





(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of consolidated aggregate cash receipts from three matters of note to Burford only cash receipts



Six months ended June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination and

adjustments Burford-only Aggregate cash receipts - three matters of note 181,514 (34,050) 147,464

Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio







($ in thousands) At June 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Consolidated carrying value 4,407,888 3,735,556 Consolidated undrawn commitments 1,983,154 1,720,727





Eliminations of third-party interests:



Less: Attributable to carrying value (1,348,424) (1,100,137) Less: Attributable to undrawn commitments (471,789) (413,446)





Burford-only Carrying value 3,059,464 2,635,419 Burford-only undrawn commitments 1,511,365 1,307,281 Burford-only portfolio 4,570,829 3,942,700





Other funds carrying value 1,115,482 1,076,320 Other funds undrawn commitments 265,502 239,145 Other funds portfolio 1,380,984 1,315,465





BOF-C carrying value 597,340 516,982 BOF-C undrawn commitments 434,930 371,724 BOF-C portfolio 1,032,270 888,706





Total group-wide portfolio 6,984,083 6,146,871

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities



At June 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only Cash and cash equivalents 365,336 (31,779) 333,557

107,658 (33,979) 73,679 Marketable securities 107,180 - 107,180

136,358 - 136,358 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 472,516 (31,779) 440,737

244,016 (33,979) 210,037

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only capital provision assets



At June 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only YPF-related assets 1,512,062 (504,397) 1,007,665

1,232,549 (409,514) 823,035 Other assets 2,895,826 (844,027) 2,051,799

2,503,007 (689,602) 1,813,405 Capital provision assets 4,407,888 (1,348,424) 3,059,464

3,735,556 (1,099,116) 2,636,440

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets



At June 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only

Consolidated Elimination of

third-party

interests Burford-

only Due from settlement of capital provision assets 94,391 (1,754) 92,637

116,582 (1,932) 114,650

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only realized gains on capital provision-direct assets



Three months ended June 30, 2023

Three months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only

Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Realized gains relative to cost 59,335 (554) 58,781

21,497 (4,908) 16,589



Six months ended June 30, 2023

Six months ended June 30, 2022

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only

Consolidated Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Realized gains relative to cost 127,405 (33,011) 94,394

32,085 (5,484) 26,601

Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

At June 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022 Total Burford Capital Limited equity

1,942,025

1,742,584 Less: Goodwill

(133,962)

(133,912) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

1,808,063

1,608,672 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,957,218

218,581,877 Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

8.26

7.36

Reconciliation of shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

At June 30, 2023

At December 31, 2022 Total shareholders' equity

2,653,361

2,387,070 Less: Non-controlling interests

(661,083)

(644,486) Total Burford Capital Limited equity

1,942,025

1,742,584 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

218,957,218

218,581,877 Shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

8.87

7.97

Definitions and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Alternative Performance Measures

Burford reports its financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our financial results as follows:

Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP, Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited (" Colorado ") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.

Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.

Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, that do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.

We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:

Direct , which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.

Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in two of our private funds (i.e., BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund, LP and Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).

We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:

Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in funding such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.

Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:

Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide funding on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide funding after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.

Deployment refers to the funding provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.

Deployed cost is the amount of funding we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.

Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.

Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.

Realization : A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (i.e., when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.

Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.

Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their funded cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statement of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statement of financial position).

YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.

We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Cash receipts provide a measure of the cash that our capital provision and other assets generate during a given period as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision and other assets, including cash proceeds from realized or concluded assets and any related hedging assets, and cash received from asset management income, services and/or other income, before any deployments into funding existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.

For additional information, including reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures and reconciliations of our alternative performance measures additional to those set forth in this announcement, see the 2Q23 Quarterly Report furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2023 and made available on our website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, Burford and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements which are forward-looking statements, including in its periodic reports that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information made available to Burford's security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Burford cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that Burford's actual results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those Burford expects include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Burford's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023 and other reports or documents that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if Burford's results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results of operations or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burford Capital