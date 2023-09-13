Global X Adds to Thematic Suite with the Launch of the Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD)

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Defense Tech ETF. SHLD is the latest addition to the company's Thematic Growth suite of funds, offering investors access to the latest developments in cutting-edge technologies which contribute to national defense.

While traditional military threats to national security remain, which require defense equipment like military aircrafts and weapons, new threats are emerging as well. The rise in cyber-attacks has spurred both public and private investments in emerging defense technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and Internet of Things (IoT). By 2030, we project global military and defense spending will grow 40% to top $3.1 trillioni. As national security threats evolve, investors may want to consider the companies leading the way when it comes to cybersecurity, defense technology, and advanced military systems and hardware.

"Amid escalating geopolitical concerns, the digital transformation of warfare, and new cybersecurity threats, there is a growing market for militaries to adopt cutting-edge technologies," said Pedro Palandrani, Director of Research at Global X ETFs. "SHLD will allow investors access to the key developments and companies in the defense sector underpinning this growth opportunity."

SHLD will carry an expense ratio of 0.50% and seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Global X Defense Tech Index.

