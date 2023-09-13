Nūxsen, Poised to Disrupt CO2 Removal Industry, Named Start-up of the Year Finalist

Nūxsen is one of six finalists among nominees from AMBA's network of 300+ top business schools in 75+ countries.

Nūxsen is developing advanced systems to remove CO 2 from ambient air.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean-tech start-up Nūxsen, which is developing advanced direct air capture (DAC) systems, was selected as one of six finalists for the prestigious AMBA Start-up of the Year award.

Our mission is to reduce atmospheric CO2 by capturing it from ambient air and at sources of generation and permanently sequestering it underground and in non-reemitting products. (PRNewswire)

Nūxsen, poised to disrupt CO2 removal industry, named finalist for prestigious AMBA Start-up of the Year Award.

Nūxsen is poised to disrupt the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) industry with state-of-the-art electrochemical technology. Nūxsen's plans include deploying its modular and scalable systems globally both for direct air and point source capture. The captured CO 2 will be permanently sequestered underground and in non-reemitting products such as building materials and advanced fuels.

"CO 2 capture is absolutely critical to mitigating the effects of climate change," said Christopher Wight, Nūxsen CEO. "Our electrical grids and hard to abate sectors will eventually be decarbonized but not for many years. In the meantime there is still a significant need for fossil fuels. This is why CO 2 capture is being embraced by political leaders on both sides."

DAC systems currently being deployed use technology which is quickly becoming obsolete. CO 2 scrubbers use either liquid or solid sorbents which attract CO 2 and then release it using heat. Nūxsen's DAC systems use electrochemical reactions rather than heat resulting in energy consumption around 30% of what conventional systems use.

"We hope to deploy our systems on a large scale using nuclear power, specifically small modular reactors. It's a very exciting time for clean-tech," said Wight. In addition to large-scale DAC, Nūxsen plans to deploy individual modules to manufacturing companies which use CO 2 as a raw material. Nūxsen is actively seeking companies in these industries to partner with.

AMBA (the Association of MBAs) is an international accreditation body for graduate business schools. The Start-up of the Year award is presented annually to the venture which shows the most promise for commercial success. One winner will be announced later this year. All finalists will be recognized for their significant achievements at an awards ceremony to be held in January 2024 in London.

Founded in 2022, Nūxsen is based in New York, NY and is planning operations in Rhode Island, Wyoming, and with industrial users of CO 2 nationally.

Celebrating Excellence in Business Education - Unveiling the Finalists for the AMBA-BGA Excellence Awards 2024 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nūxsen