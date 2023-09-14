Local Government IT Veteran Patrick Griffin Returns to SDI Presence

Leading Technology Solutions Provider Welcomes Back Griffin to Spearhead Advisory and Consulting Practice Growth

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), announces the return of Patrick Griffin as the Managing Director of SLED-West Advisory and Consulting Services. In his role, Griffin will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the advisory and consulting practice, including client relations, customer satisfaction, business expansion strategies, and more.

Griffin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. Having previously served in leadership roles within SDI Presence, his return plays a strategic role in the firm's growth in the public sector. His deep understanding of the industry from over 40 years working in the public sector, coupled with his dynamic leadership style, is expected to drive the expansion of SDI Presence's footprint in the State, Local, and Education (SLED) markets in the western region.

"We look forward to welcoming back Pat to the SDI Presence team," said Terry Hackelman, Senior Vice President of SLED-West. "Pat's proven track record in driving client success and his passion for delivering innovative technology solutions align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. Undoubtedly, his leadership will play a pivotal role in further establishing SDI Presence as a leader in the local government advisory and consulting space."

Griffin's role will encompass a range of responsibilities, including fostering strong client relationships, ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction, and strategically guiding business expansion initiatives. His dedication to leveraging technology to address the unique challenges faced by local government agencies and educational institutions will enhance SDI Presence's impact in the region.

Griffin has held various roles during his municipal career—including finance and community development leadership positions. He concluded his local government career as the Assistant City Manager for Chino, CA. Griffin then transitioned to the private sector, becoming a Principal at NexLevel Information Technology, overseeing their Southern California operations and accounts. Griffin was promoted to Vice President when NexLevel was acquired by SDI in 2017—he served in both Delivery Executive and Sales roles during and after the transition.

Griffin will be joining the SDI Team at the upcoming MISAC 2023 conference, scheduled to take place in Rancho Mirage, CA. The event, known for its focus on information technology and innovation in the public sector, offers a platform for industry professionals to network, learn about emerging trends, and explore cutting-edge solutions and technologies.

"We look forward to showcasing our latest solutions and offerings, as well as engaging with fellow industry experts at MISAC 2023," states Griffin. "It's a fantastic opportunity for us to share insights, exchange ideas, and collaborate on ways to drive positive change in the public sector."

SDI Presence's participation at MISAC 2023 underscores the company's commitment to assisting government and education clients with their legacy modernization journey. Please stop by booth #500 to chat with the SDI team to talk tech and more.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

