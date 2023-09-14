VANTAGE® TO FEATURE NOSE TO TAIL SURFACE TREATMENT SOLUTIONS AT MRO EUROPE

Vantage will present its complete range of aerospace chemical solutions at MRO Europe in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 18 – 19, 2023. Company representatives from the Surface Treatment Technologies business will be available at Booth 1119 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Vantage, a leading manufacturer and global supplier of formulated cleaning products and surface treatments for the aerospace and defense market, will present new products at MRO Europe (Booth 1119) in Amsterdam, Netherlands on October 18 – 19, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Vantage Specialty Chemicals) (PRNewswire)

Company representatives from its specialist Surface Treatment Technologies business will highlight a complete range of cleaning chemicals and surface preparation products for the aerospace industry, including recently launched products including iSAP™ 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter. The advanced non-chromated surface pre-treatment is engineered to provide both adhesion promotion and corrosion resistance before the application of multi-layered paint system stack-ups.

"We look forward to continuing our outreach within Europe, through our exhibition at the MRO Europe show in Amsterdam," says Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Performance Solutions. "Our technical and commercial teams have been working diligently to expand our portfolio in key applications, and we look forward to sharing them with the marketplace."

The Company will also feature other key products which include:

BTR-130 Belly Tape Remover – This ready-to-use, pH neutral solution is a thickened blend of solvents engineered to remove aircraft belly tape.

B&B™ 3095 Aircraft Paint Remover – A highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover effective at removing multiple paint layers including chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. It is ready-to-use, clings to both vertical and inverted surfaces and offers an 18-month shelf life.

iTPC™ 37 Remover Inhibited Temporary Protective Coating Remover – This inhibited, water-based cleaning solution is formulated to remove strippable temporary protective coatings (TPCs). It comes ready to use and is safe on both painted and unpainted aircraft surfaces, acrylics, polycarbonates and elastomers.

LENIUM™ FS & HT Vapor Degreasing Solutions – Formulated to replace current products containing trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PERC) and n-propyl bromide (nPB), these solutions are compatible with alloys and most plastics and are non-flammable.

About Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies: Solutions for every surface.

As a global supplier of qualified cleaning and surface preparation solutions, Vantage's Surface Treatment Technologies business supports its customers with a complete range of surface treatment products for the aerospace, defense, electronics and precision cleaning industries. Through a process-driven, consultative and collaborative approach, the business helps its customers meet and exceed goals for profitability, quality and environmental, health and safety standards. Learn more at: vantagesurfacetreatment.com or contact VPMInfo@vantagegrp.com for more information.

™ or ® Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage.

