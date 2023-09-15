Northwestern Mutual Becomes Official Financial Planning Partner of the Milwaukee Brewers™

Northwestern Mutual Becomes First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner of the Milwaukee Brewers

Northwestern Mutual Patch Debuts Tonight When the Crew Takes on the Washington Nationals at 7:10 p.m. CT

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, announced today its expanded multi-year partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the team's official financial planning and first-ever jersey patch partner. This is an evolution of a partnership the two iconic Milwaukee brands have held for the past seven years.

Sal Frelick - Gray Jersey (PRNewswire)

"Northwestern Mutual's expanded partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers underscores our ongoing commitment to our hometown of Milwaukee and the Brewers. This strategic investment will further increase awareness of our comprehensive approach to financial planning helping people build financial security, while also highlighting our national philanthropic cause," said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman, president, and CEO. "We are excited by the potential this partnership offers our community, our policyowners and clients, our employees and financial representatives."

Fans will see the custom Northwestern Mutual branded patch debut on the sleeve of authentic Brewers™ player jerseys during tonight's home game against the Washington Nationals. The patch features the logo in Brewers navy blue and white, with inverted colors based on the style of jersey.

"Our partnership with Northwestern Mutual brings together two historic companies based in Milwaukee, with a long history in supporting our communities," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president, business operations. "We're proud to have Northwestern Mutual as our first ever patch sponsor. This partnership also supports a meaningful cause in raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer, an effort that Northwestern Mutual has long championed and the Brewers have enthusiastically supported."

Both Northwestern Mutual and the Brewers share values surrounding supporting greater Milwaukee and the children and families within these communities. Through their expanded partnership, the organizations will continue to fundraise in support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), with the goal of finding better treatments, health outcomes and cures for childhood cancer. There will be a significant increase of these efforts beginning in 2024 with direct ways to support the initiatives to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September 2024, the Brewers will identify a home series and donate $1 for every ticket sold for those games to ALSF. Additionally, the Brewers and Northwestern Mutual will team up on a season-long in-game charitable donation, up to $25,000 to ALSF. Prior to the 2024 season, additional programs to raise money and awareness for the cause will be announced.

For additional information, visit NorthwesternMutual.com and Brewers.com.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

Willy Adames - Cream Jersey (PRNewswire)

Joey Wiemer - Pinstripe Jersey (PRNewswire)

White Patch Closeup - Navy Jersey (PRNewswire)

Devin Williams - Cream Jersey (PRNewswire)

Navy Blue Patch Closeup - Pinstripe Jersey (PRNewswire)

William Contreras - Cream Jersey (PRNewswire)

Freddy Peralta - Cream Jersey (PRNewswire)

