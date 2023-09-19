Alterra Home Loans Names Fernando Ospina as President

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterra Home Loans, an independent mortgage bank and a Panorama Mortgage Group company, headquartered in Nevada, announced today it has promoted Fernando Ospina to President. Ospina, who has worked for the firm since 2018, formerly served as Alterra's SVP of National Production for the last year.

Alterra Home Loans Named Fernando Ospina President. (PRNewswire)

As President, Ospina oversees the firm's strategic direction, operational activities, and growth initiatives, while ensuring Alterra continues to lead the industry in providing accessible and tailored mortgage solutions to the Hispanic and underserved communities.

"Fernando is a perfect example and result of our commitment to developing Latinos to assume leadership roles within our organization. He is what we need and what the market needs, especially given his recent experience working with underserved families in the toughest of times," said Jason Madiedo, Co-Founder and CEO of Panorama Mortgage Group. "Fernando not only has tremendous knowledge of mortgage originations, but he's also strategically and operationally disciplined. The industry is volatile today and requires a more unique leader who can navigate and adapt in the most difficult markets while also embracing innovation – such as Fernando's efforts to help accelerate our operational center in Mexico, which has given us a competitive edge. People talk a lot about challenging the status quo, but Fernando actually does it. That is something I'm especially proud of."

An emerging star in the mortgage sphere, Ospina held other management positions at Alterra before his promotion to President. He has received numerous industry awards, including being named one of the 2022 and 2023 Top Veteran Originators (#46) by Scotsman Guide, originating more than $46 million in loans last year, Top Emerging Star 2023 by Scotsman Guide; a Top Originator in 2022 and 2023 by Scotsman Guide including top dollar volume, most loans closed, top purchase volume and top FHA volume (#134); and NAHREP Top 250 Loan Originators. Ospina is also a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for 14 years.

"I am excited about collaborating with our leadership team to steer Alterra into our next phase of growth. We'll leverage our global reach to optimize cost efficiencies and pass on the resulting savings to the underserved communities that we serve," said Ospina.

About Alterra Home Loans

Alterra Home Loans is a minority-owned, Nevada-based retail lender that provides mortgage loans and refinancing services to new and existing homeowners. With branches throughout the U.S., Alterra is committed to helping consumers "build wealth through homeownership" by offering high quality financial mortgage solutions that are supported by sophisticated tools, better processes, and innovative products. Alterra's inclusive approach to mortgage lending is focused on helping consumers of all cultures, especially those who are underserved, attain financial security, and create a better life for themselves and their children by achieving the American Dream.

