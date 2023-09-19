Katherine Heigl's Badlands Ranch®, a Premium Dog Nutrition Brand, is Proud to Partner with Fotografiska New York for the Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography Exhibition

A loving tribute to pets everywhere, coming this fall supporting the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch ™, ultra-premium dog nutrition brand by Emmy-winning actress and animal activist, Katherine Heigl, is proud to announce a partnership with contemporary museum of photography, art and culture, Fotografiska New York for the upcoming 'Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography' exhibition, a joyful celebration of pets and our undying love for them.

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. (PRNewswire)

The sprawling exhibition, open from September 22, 2023 through January 2024, will feature the work of two dozen artists arranged across two museum floors, and will offer a deep dive into the role our furry (and feathered) friends have played in culture and how they stand in as representations of status, power, loyalty, compassion, and companionship.

"Animals and art are two things I am very passionate about," says Badlands Ranch founder Katherine Heigl. "So I am excited to celebrate some of the world's greatest photographers and artists while honoring our love for our pets."

Among the works on view will be examples by William Wegman, famed for his portraits of his Weimaraners; Walter Chandoha, the world's first professional cat photographer; Sophie Gamand, known for her touching, sensitive photographs of dogs taking baths; and Martin Parr's satirical portrayals of pets across social classes.

"As a dog nutrition brand committed to nourishing our beloved animals with the very best ingredients, we are thrilled to be partnering with Fotografiska for their 'Best in Show,' exhibition, a dedication to not only our incredible pets but to the artists who capture what makes them so special," says Somina Park, Brand Director of Badlands Ranch.

"Katherine Heigl has been a recognized animal rights advocate for many years. We're proud to partner with her, Badlands Ranch, and the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation not only to share this delightful exhibition with U.S. audiences but—equally—to provide philanthropic support for our furriest companions," said Karolina Dmowska, Global Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Fotografiska.

Curated by Jessica Jarl, Fotografiska's Director of Global Exhibitions, and arranged for its New York presentation by Meredith Breech, Associate Director of Exhibitions at Fotografiska New York, this exhibition acknowledges our constant companions. Over 130 works, from documentary photographs to arranged portraits to candid snaps, and video works will be included.

"During the pandemic, when this exhibition was conceived, pet ownership grew exponentially," says Sophie Wright, Executive Director of Fotografiska New York. "It's now rare to walk down a pavement in New York or any big city without passing several dogs and their devoted owners. And that's not to mention most people's daily dose of animal videos online—a soothing and often comedic counterpoint to the news cycle. Our mutual dependence leads to the question, who owns whom? This exhibition brings together celebrated New Yorkers such as William Wegman and Elliott Erwitt along with an international roster of contemporary practitioners to explore our relationship to our pets, in all its complexity."

In total, the exhibition will feature 25 artists from around the globe including Akseli Valmunen, Areca Roe, Carli Davidson, Dolly Faibyshev, Elliott Erwitt, Gerrard Gethings, Heather Phillipson, Hellen van Meene, Jeff Koons, John Hiltunen, Kári Björn, Leila Jeffreys, Lisa Strömbeck, Martin Parr, Martin Usborne, Ralph Hargarten, Robert Bahou, Robin Schwartz, Sage Sohier, Sophie Gamand, Tim Flach, Visarute Angkatavanich, Walter Chandoha, William Wegman and Winnie Au.

Partial ticketing proceeds ($1 from every ticket sold) from the exhibition will directly support Badlands Ranch's philanthropic partner, the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation .

Badlands Ranch's best-selling products including the award-winning Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats will be available exclusively at Fotografiska's gift shop for a limited time, with various give-aways and special offers throughout the duration of the exhibit. Be sure to follow @BadlandsRanchPets for the latest on upcoming deals and pet-friendly events at Fotografiska New York.

About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Our ingredients are hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers Superfood Complete Dog food, Superfood Bites Dog treats, and a new superfood dog supplement Super 20 . To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter / X.

About Jason Debus Heigl Foundation

Katherine Heigl and her mother Nancy co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation in 2008 in honor of her late, older brother. The foundation helps fund pet education programs, actively supports spay/neuter programs and pet adoption programs; and provides funding to help other rescue groups. It also funds and supports dog transport programs that transport dogs from local overcrowded Southern California shelters to both no-kill shelters and rescues in areas where there is greater demand for pets. To date, the foundation has helped countless animals in need by funding more than 25,000 spay/neuter surgeries; transporting of over 8,000 animals out of high-kill shelters to areas where they are rapidly adopted; funding microchipping and vaccination programs; and supporting an overwhelming variety of adoption, training, and advocacy programs intently focused on improving the plight of our pets. For more information, visit www.jasonheigl.foundation.

About Katherine Heigl

Founder of Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress, as well as a producer. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "The Ugly Truth," "27 Dresses" and "Knocked Up," as well as her work on ABC's critically acclaimed drama "Grey's Anatomy." This year, Heigl starred in and executively produced the second season of the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," an adaption of the best-selling novel from Kristin Hannah. Heigl is married to singer-songwriter Josh Kelley and together they have three children and live in Utah. For the latest Katherine Heigl news, follow @katherineheigl on Instagram.

About Fotografiska

Fotografiska is the contemporary museum for photography, art and culture. Founded in Stockholm in 2010, Fotografiska is a destination to discover world-class photography, eclectic programming, elevated dining and surprising new perspectives.

Guided by a mission to inspire a more conscious world through the power of photography, art and culture, Fotografiska produces dynamic and unparalleled rotating exhibitions, spanning various genres in inclusive environments.

With a dedicated international community and locations in Berlin, Stockholm, New York City, and Tallinn — and with one more location opening in 2023 (Shanghai) — Fotografiska is the premier global gathering place for photography and culture. www.fotografiska.com/nyc | @fotografiska.newyork

