Wacoal and Taylor Dayne Join Forces for Fit for the Cure® and the Battle Against Breast Cancer

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacoal, the nation's leading designer and intimate apparel brand, is teaming up with American pop icon and two-time Grammy Award-nominated artist Taylor Dayne, for an inspiring Fit for the Cure® campaign to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and support the fight against breast cancer.

Renowned for her hit singles like "Tell It To My Heart" and "Love Will Lead You Back," Taylor Dayne is a strong voice for cancer awareness and early detection after her colon cancer diagnosis last year. Dayne will participate in select Fit for the Cure® events in 2023, along with hosting a kick-off celebration on September 19 in NYC to celebrate the partnership.

In the 22nd year of Fit for the Cure®, Wacoal has fit more than one million women and donated over $6 million to Susan G. Komen® to support their mission to help end breast cancer. One hundred percent of Wacoal's donations go to Komen's direct patient support services, including its Patient Care Center, which provides emotional support through the free Breast Care Helpline, access to breast health services, financial assistance programs, information about clinical trials, breast health and breast cancer education, and more, to anyone concerned about breast cancer.

"Being diagnosed with colon cancer gave me an instant reality check," said Taylor Dayne. "Life-altering decisions had to be made very quickly, and it's overwhelming, but I told myself to fight; and I did. By partnering with Wacoal, I continue that fight by using my voice and their Fit for the Cure® program to reciprocate the same hope, love, and help that I received, to people facing breast cancer. To those who are battling cancer, know that we are a community, and we are here to share our stories together. I'm also excited to see all my incredible fans in each city working together fighting against cancer."

This fall, more than 400 Fit for the Cure® events will occur in the United States and Canada, including at Wacoal's retail stores. To support this cause, Wacoal will donate $5 for every person who receives a complimentary bra fitting and purchases a regular-price Wacoal or b.tempt'd bra at a Fit for the Cure® event.

Additionally, customers can participate in the fight against breast cancer year-round by using Wacoal's digital fit tool, mybraFit™. Wacoal will donate $5 to Susan G. Komen for each person who completes the steps to size themselves digitally.

ABOUT WACOAL

Wacoal is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort. Wacoal pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their Fit Experts help women find the sizes that make them look and feel their best. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry. They are always looking for new and better ways to deliver bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance. Shop www.wacoal-america.com or follow Wacoal on social for the latest updates: Facebook @Wacoal , Instagram @WacoalAmerica , and TikTok @WacoalAmerica .

ABOUT TAYLOR DAYNE

Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon with a career spanning three decades. With multiple chart-topping hits and a distinctive vocal style, Taylor has made a significant impact in the music industry. Beyond her musical achievements, Taylor is an advocate for various causes and has a thriving career as an actress and author.

ABOUT MYBRAFIT™

The first of its kind, mybraFit™ is a patent-pending, AI-powered digital fit tool that determines accurate bra size within minutes and delivers a personalized recommendation of Wacoal bras tailored to fit the consumer's needs. For too long, the industry has relied on the consumer to provide the information needed for accurate sizing. With mybraFit™, finding the perfect bra is now just a few taps away– no measuring tape, math calculations, or knowledge of your current sizing required. To learn more go to https://www.wacoal-america.com/size-yourself-digitally

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/ .

ABOUT FIT FOR THE CURE®

Wacoal's one-of-a-kind Fit for the Cure® events provide funds that directly contribute to Susan G. Komen's bold goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026. Through Fit for the Cure® and other initiatives, Wacoal will make a guaranteed aggregate minimum donation of $250,000 to Komen in 2023. Fit for the Cure® is a registered trademark of Susan G. Komen®. To learn more go to fitforthecure.com

