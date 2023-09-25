Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hartley Cylke Pacific Insurance Services, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of San Diego, California-based Hartley Cylke Pacific Insurance Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hartley Cylke Pacific Insurance is a retail insurance broker specializing in transportation for clients throughout California and Arizona. Michael Hartley, John Cylke, James Hawes and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Hartley Cylke Pacific Insurance's deep expertise in the transportation market will enhance our growth opportunities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Michael, John, James and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

