TotalEnergies Marketing USA and Automotive Parts Services Group Announce Partnership Agreement

LINDEN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has announced an agreement with Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group), a leading provider of automotive aftermarket parts and services, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering enhanced value to their customers.

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies Marketing USA will provide The Group with a range of high-quality lubricants and technical support to The Group's extensive network of over 5,500 locations across North America.

A word from TotalEnergies and Automotive Parts Services Group

"We are excited to partner with Automotive Parts Services Group, a well-respected player in the automotive aftermarket industry. Sharing the idea of performance and best-in-class products and services, we look forward to working with them and their members," said Franck Bagouet, President TotalEnergies Marketing USA.

"The Automotive Parts Services Group continues to develop strong partnerships with high quality, premium suppliers and TotalEnergies is a great addition," said Larry Pavey, CEO, APSG. "We look forward to working together to provide enhanced value to their premium products and services through our members."

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Company. We are very proud of the global heritage of our parent company, TotalEnergies, the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world. TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. operates through several business lines representative of the TotalEnergies Company. The business lines include products such as: Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, Kleenmold Glass Lubricants, and TotalEnergies Industrial Lubricants.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About Automotive Parts Services Group

The Automotive Parts Services Group, also known as The Group, was created as a joint venture between the Federated Alliance LLC and Pronto Network Cooperative Inc. on behalf of their respective members, creating one of the largest automotive parts supply networks in North America. For more information, visit www.thegroupapsg.com.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

