Azamara Unveils 2026 World Cruise, A Unique Experience to the Seven Wonders of the World

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion® experiences, proudly unveils its 2026 World Cruise, a majestic journey setting sail from Miami, Florida on January 6, 2026. This grand expedition, concluding in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain, is a golden ticket to explore over 35 countries and experience the enchanting allure of the Seven Wonders of the World. Azamara Onward's world cruise is designed to grant guests an extended exploration with 55 late nights and overnights, 60 Extended Destination Days, 3 exclusive World Cruise events and 10 AzAmazing events, allowing for a deeper connection with each mesmerizing wonder and the diverse tapestry of cultures that surround them.

"We are thrilled to welcome our world cruisers on this journey of a lifetime," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Our 2026 World Cruise offers our guests the unique opportunity to uncover a new perspective on a wide variety of cultures and visit all seven wonders of the world, while enjoying some of the most exclusive and specially curated events throughout this exciting itinerary."

Highlighted shore excursions and overnight experiences introducing guests to the Seven Wonders include:

Chichen Itza : Wander through ancient realms, where the whispers of the great pyramid of Kulkulcan and the preserved Mayan ballpark intertwine with the enchanting tales of the Temple of Venus and the Temple of Warriors, all brought to life with the magic of virtual- and augmented-reality technology.

Christ the Redeemer: Experience the iconic Christ the Redeemer within a grand multi-day exploration, unveiling Rio's architectural gems, the panoramic splendors of Sugar Loaf Mountain, the captivating beauty of Iguazu Falls, and the ancient mysteries of Easter Island's statues. Each moment is immersed in luxury and flavored with the diverse and spirited essence of these legendary locales, weaving a tapestry of unforgettable, enriching experiences.

Taj Mahal : Discover the timeless Taj Mahal , a symbol of love, bathed in the changing hues of dawn. This multi-day journey unveils the majestic Agra Fort and enchanting " Baby Taj ," immersing you in vibrant cultures, diverse flavors of Indian cuisine, and the luxury of The Oberoi hotels.

Machu Picchu: Explore the enigmatic beauty of Machu Picchu and the ancient wonders of Cusco, including the colossal Sacsayhuaman Fortress, a symbol of Inca ingenuity. Enjoy the luxury of Palacio del Inca and exquisite Peruvian cuisine as you traverse breathtaking landscapes and discover revered sites like Qoricancha and the majestic Cathedral, rich with history and culture.

Colosseum: Experience the iconic Colosseum through the eyes of a gladiator with exclusive access, surrounded by ancient bleachers, where echoes of the past resonate. Explore this architectural marvel and the remnants of the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, steeped in history, before indulging in a delightful Italian lunch, completing this immersive journey into Rome's illustrious past.

The Great Wall of China : Travelers will have the chance to fly to Beijing for three nights to explore the Forbidden City with an expert guide and visit the Great Wall to take in one of the world's greatest wonders of architectural history. Guests can also ride the cable car to explore the Temple of Heaven and Summer Palace before heading to Hong Kong for three nights.

Petra: Guests can journey to the desert city of Petra in Jordan , a UNESCO World Heritage Site and once a mysterious city isolated in a forbidden valley, to hike through the 'Siq' and discover the Rose Red City. Travelers will have the unique opportunity to view and learn more about the Treasury, the Greek Theatre, ancient Royal Tombs , Colonnaded Street, and the Temple of Qasr Al-Bint.

World Cruisers will have access to a destination-concierge, and pre-cruise dedicated call center specialists as they plan their journey on Azamara. In addition to checking off countless bucket list travel destinations and experiences, Azamara's 2026 World Cruise offers over $22,000* in exclusive amenities, including 13 exclusive world voyage special events, $3,000 in onboard credit, an additional $4,000 onboard credit for shore excursions, airfare credit*, pre- and post-cruise transfers, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, a premium beverage package upgrade, weekly laundry service, WiFi service and more. World cruisers will also enjoy the amenities that are always included with Always Azamara: five dining options, beverages including alcohol 24/7, tips and gratuities, cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry.

